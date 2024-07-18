Monetary Policy | The European Central Bank keeps interest rates unchanged

Monetary policy|The central policy rate remains at 3.75 percent.

European the central bank (EKP) decided on Thursday to keep its key interest rate unchanged, as expected.

The council, which decides on monetary policy, justifies its decision by the fact that the increase in consumer prices, i.e. inflation, has not yet reliably slowed down towards two percent.

“The price pressures within the euro area are still high, the price inflation of services is fast and the overall inflation will remain faster than the target for well into next year as well,” the council states in its decision.

Financial markets believe that the ECB will cut its key interest rates next by 0.25 percentage points in September and by the same amount in December, if inflation continues to decrease as predicted.

In June overall inflation in the euro area was 2.5 percent and the core inflation closely monitored by central banks was 2.9 percent.

According to the central bank’s price stability objective, inflation should be two percent in the medium term.

Recently, concerns about the delay in the slowdown of inflation have been caused by large wage increases. Because of them, inflation in services has persisted at four percent.

The central bank cut key interest rates for the first time in nearly five years in June. At that time, the key interest rate, i.e. the deposit rate of commercial banks, was set from 4.00 percent to 3.75 percent.

In the latest In its economic forecast, the central bank estimates that inflation in the euro area will slow down to 2.5% this year, 2.2% next year and 1.9% in 2026.

The main reasons for the slowdown in inflation have been the significant tightening of monetary policy in just under two years, as well as the mitigation of the energy crisis and international supply disruptions.