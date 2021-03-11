Monetary policy The European Central Bank is stepping up its monetary stimulus

The number of securities to be purchased still remains unchanged.

European the European Central Bank (ECB) announces that it will significantly accelerate the purchase of securities in the next quarter in order to keep euro area financial conditions favorable for economic growth.

“Purchases are made flexibly according to the market situation and aim to prevent a tightening of financial conditions, as otherwise it would be more difficult to counteract the estimated inflationary impact of the pandemic,” the Monetary Policy Council noted.

Next, attention will be paid to the business cycle forecast to be published later today and what the CEO will do Christine Lagarde says at a press conference about interest rates and inflation prospects.

The ECB also announced on Thursday that key interest rates will remain unchanged. This means that the interest rate on the main refinancing operations is 0.0%, the interest rate on bank deposits is -0.50% and the interest rate on the marginal lending facility is 0.25%.

Monetary policy the Governing Council expects the key interest rates to remain unchanged until the inflation outlook has returned firmly close to the ECB’s price stability target. According to it, the inflation rate should be slightly below 2% in the medium term.

In March, the ECB launched a new € 750 billion emergency funding in response to a coronavirus pandemic. It has since been increased in two tranches to EUR 1 850 billion.

In addition to the emergency funding launched in early March, the ECB buys € 20 billion worth of securities from the market on a monthly basis in an earlier securities purchase program.

By purchasing securities market, the central bank increases the money supply.

The sellers of the securities are banks and investors who receive central bank money in return. It will allow them to increase their other investment and increase their lending to businesses and households.

Due to the pandemic, started emergency funding is scheduled to last at least until the end of March next year.