Monetary policy The European Central Bank estimates that the economic crisis is over and will end emergency financing for the pandemic

The securities purchase program launched to mitigate the financial impact of the pandemic will end at the end of March. Thereafter, the monetary stimulus will be temporarily increased in the second purchase program.

European on Thursday, the central bank’s monetary policy council decided to suspend its purchases of securities due to the coronary virus pandemic in spring 2020. Purchases will be reduced at the beginning of next year and will be taught at the end of March.

The Governing Council justifies its decision on the grounds that the economic recovery in the euro area is progressing and that the inflation rate is approaching its medium-term objective.

The central bank has long announced that purchases of securities initiated as a result of a pandemic will be made, if necessary, until the Governing Council considers that the crisis phase of the coronavirus pandemic is over.

Following the end of the pandemic emergency funding, the central bank will temporarily increase its second securities purchase program.

“Monetary stimulus [arvopaperiostoja] however, inflation is still needed to stabilize the 2% target over the medium term, ”the Monetary Policy Council announced.

Under this program, securities will be purchased for EUR 40 billion per month in April-June and EUR 30 billion per month in July-September.

Thereafter, from October 2022, securities will be purchased at a monthly rate of € 20 billion, equivalent to the current rate.

Later in the afternoon, the central bank will publish a new economic forecast, which will pay particular attention to the development of rising consumer prices, ie inflation.

In November, the inflation rate in the euro area was 4.9 per cent. It was 4.1 per cent in October, 3.4 per cent in September and 3.0 per cent in August.

According to the central bank’s price stability target, inflation should be 2% over the medium term. However, the goal is symmetrical. This means that inflation rates may be temporarily faster or slower than the 2% target.