Monetary policy The ECB plans to reduce the interest rate recovery if the economy recovers as expected

Klaas Knot, a member of the Governing Council, says that strong economic growth can be expected in the euro area in the second half of the year.

European the central bank may begin to reduce its securities purchase program set up to deal with the interest rate crisis in the third quarter if the euro area economy recovers as expected, says member of the Governing Council Klaas Knot. According to the central banker, the eurozone economy is forecast to recover strongly in the second half of this year.

Knot, the governor of the Dutch central bank, told Reuters in an interview that the worsening corona situation, restrictions and a slow pace of vaccination could weigh on the outlook for the coming months, but signs point to potentially buoyant economic growth after the end of June.

“If the economy develops in line with our baseline forecast, we will experience inflation and economic growth from the second half of the year. In that case, we can start phasing out PEPP purchases and ending them in March 2022, ”Knot told Reuters.

ECB increased its PEPP, or pandemic purchase program, by € 500 billion to € 1,850 billion at its December meeting and extended it for nine months until March 2022. At last month’s meeting, the ECB boosted purchases to keep financial conditions conducive to economic recovery.

Knot said he considered the current funding conditions appropriate. He also said that ending the pandemic purchases does not mean the end of the ECB’s stimulative monetary policy.