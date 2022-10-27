Monetary Policy | The ECB once again resorted to an exceptionally large interest rate hike – Lagarde’s press conference at 3:45 p.m.

The tightening of monetary policy is likely to continue in December, in order to curb inflation, which impoverishes households in particular. HS will broadcast ECB President Christine Lagarde’s press conference live from 3:45 p.m.

European On Thursday, the central bank (EKP) decided to tighten monetary policy to an extraordinary extent again in order to curb sharply accelerated inflation.

The central bank raises the key interest rates by 0.75 percentage points, and the council that decides on monetary policy estimates that interest rate increases will most likely be continued at least in December.

“In recent months, the rapid rise in energy and food prices, supply shortfalls and demand recovering after the pandemic have increased price pressure and accelerated inflation. With its monetary policy, the ECB Council now aims to support less demand and prevent the risk that inflation will start to be expected to remain high for a longer period of time,” the Council states in its decision.

The ECB resorted to an exceptionally large interest rate increase of 0.75 percentage points for the first time in its history at the beginning of September. Before that, the ECB raised key interest rates by 0.50 percentage points in July. It was the first tightening of monetary policy since 2011.

The Council emphasizes that it will decide on future interest rate hikes on a meeting-by-meet basis based on the development of inflation and the economic outlook.

Monetary policy noticeable tightening may hasten the eurozone’s descent into recession.

As interest rates rise, companies’ investments decrease and household consumption decreases, because loans from banks are not available on as favorable terms as before. Rising interest rates also increase the maintenance costs of many households’ mortgages.

The root cause of the recession that seems probable is still the energy crisis.

Due to the surprisingly extensive sanctions imposed by Western countries, in the spring, Russia strongly reduced the sale of natural gas to Europe. This caused a significant increase in the cost of energy.

The rising cost of energy, on the other hand, is reflected in the prices of many other commodities and services.

In September, the increase in consumer prices, or inflation, accelerated to 9.9 percent in the euro area. The rate of inflation was faster than ever before in the history of economic and monetary union.

According to the ECB’s price stability objective, inflation should be two percent in the medium term.

Supply disruptions in addition, inflation is accelerated by high demand.

In the worst phase of the coronavirus pandemic, households’ spending options were limited. It caused pent-up demand in the economy.

When the dams were opened, i.e. the restrictions were removed in early 2022, demand started to grow rapidly. The sluggish supply could not meet the surging demand, which accelerated inflation.

Rapidly rising consumer prices weaken the purchasing power of households, because a certain amount of money can buy fewer goods and services than before.

The most rapid inflation causes problems for low-income households, a large part of whose income goes to everyday consumption. Accelerating inflation is also harmful to companies and investors.

The tightening of monetary policy usually starts to slow down the rate of inflation after six months and reaches its full effect in a good year.