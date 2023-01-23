Monetary Policy | The ECB must raise interest rates significantly, says President Christine Lagarde

President Christine Lagarde assures the determination of the European Central Bank in achieving the inflation target.

European the central bank (EKP) must continue to raise its key interest rates quickly in order to bring the inflation that is galloping too fast under control, says the governor Christine Lagarde.

“It must be made clear that the ECB’s key interest rates must continue to rise significantly at a steady pace to levels that are sufficiently restrictive and remain at those levels for as long as necessary,” Lagarde said in her speech on Monday.

Lagarde has previously hinted that a steady pace and significant increases mean interest rate increases of 0.5 percentage points.

“In other words, we will stay on course to ensure that inflation returns to our target in time,” he added.

Lagarde’s statements mostly repeat the ECB’s previously made clear message that the central bank focuses on its task, i.e. equalizing the inflation rate to two percent.

In December, inflation in the euro area was 9.2 percent, while according to the central bank’s price stability goal, it should be two percent in the medium term. Energy prices, which drove the price increase, have already started to fall, but according to Lagarde, core inflation is still at a worrying level.

“We have to bring inflation down, and we will also achieve this goal,” Lagarde assured at an event organized by the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The ECB started tightening monetary policy last July and has since raised its key interest rates faster than ever. The rise in interest rates tightens the financial conditions of companies and households, which should also slow down the rise in prices.

Most recently, in December, the ECB raised its policy rates 0.5 percentage points. The interest rate for basic financing operations rose to 2.50 percent and the deposit rate for commercial banks to 2.00 percent.

The next time the council will decide on raising interest rates is on February 2. The next interest rate meeting is in March. The central bank is expected to raise interest rates by 0.5 percent at least in February.