Monetary Policy | The ECB keeps the key interest rates unchanged and warns of an acceleration of inflation

“Inflation has slowed down in recent months, but it will probably accelerate again temporarily in the near future,” states the European Central Bank in its decision.

European the central bank (EKP) decided on Thursday, in accordance with preliminary expectations, to keep its key interest rate unchanged. It did not yet give any hint about the start of interest rate cuts.

“Inflation has slowed down in recent months, but it will probably accelerate again temporarily in the near future,” the decision states.

According to the economic forecast published on Thursday, inflation will slow down to 2.7% next year, 2.1% in 2025 and 1.9% in 2026.

“The effect of previous interest rate increases is still strongly transmitted to the economy. The tightening of financial conditions dampens demand, which helps slow down inflation.”

Keeping the key interest rates unchanged means that the ECB keeps its central key interest rate, i.e. the deposit rate of commercial banks, at 4.00 percent. It has never been this high before.

In his decision The ECB then emphasizes once again that it always makes monetary policy decisions based on the latest available information. This means that it is still in observation stations.

“Interest rate decisions are based especially on an assessment of the inflation outlook, which takes into account the latest information on the economy and financial conditions, the development of core inflation and how strongly monetary policy is transmitted to the economy.”

In November euro area inflation slowed to 2.4 percent.

The main reasons for the slowdown in inflation have been the tightening of monetary policy and easing of the energy crisis and international supply disruptions.

According to the central bank's price stability objective, inflation should be two percent in the medium term.

As a result of interest rate increases, economic growth slows down because the financing costs of households and companies increase. This in turn reduces consumption and investments.

The central bank estimates that the euro area economy will grow by 0.6 percent this year, 0.8 percent next year and 1.5 percent in 2025 and 2026.

Half past one within a year, the European Central Bank has tightened monetary policy exceptionally strongly. It raised key interest rates ten times in a row until mid-September.

Last fall, the central bank resorted twice to exceptionally large interest rate increases of 0.75 percentage points. The key interest rate, i.e. the deposit rate of commercial banks, has never before been as high as it is today, i.e. 4.00 percent.