Monetary Policy | The ECB is significantly tightening monetary policy again and more is coming

The key interest rates will be increased by 0.50 percentage points. It is as much as in December, but less than earlier in the fall.

European The central bank (EKP) decided on Thursday, as expected, to raise its key interest rates by 0.50 percentage points in order to curb inflation.

According to the council that decides on monetary policy, interest rate increases are also intended to continue at least in March.

“According to the current assessment of the situation, core inflation threatens to accelerate, so the ECB Council plans to raise interest rates by 0.50 percentage points also at the March monetary policy meeting, but it is still difficult to predict monetary policy beyond that,” the statement states.

The effect of energy and food on consumer prices has been removed from core inflation. On Thursday, the ECB set the interest rate for basic financing operations at 3.00 percent and the deposit rate for commercial banks at 2.50 percent.

HS will show the European Central Bank’s press conference live from around 15:45.

Interest rates the withdrawal is the same as in December. Instead, in October and September, the central bank resorted to exceptionally large interest rate increases of 0.75 percentage points.

Director general Christine Lagarde stressed at the press conference that the business cycle forecast prepared by the central bank’s economists to be published in March points to subsequent interest rate increases.

Based on his statements, it is likely that monetary policy will be tightened after March, but possibly by less than 0.50 percentage points.

“The economy has proven to be more resilient than expected [taantuman vaaraa vastaan] and it should recover in the next quarters,” the CEO said at a press conference.

Rapid inflation causes problems for both households and businesses. Households’ real incomes will shrink and companies’ costs will increase, causing consumption and production to decrease.

According to CEO Lagarde, inflation risks are now better “in balance” than in December. In other words, the ECB’s confidence in the slowdown of inflation over time has somewhat strengthened.

The central bank according to the price stability objective, inflation should be two percent in the medium term. Based on preliminary data published on Wednesday, the inflation rate in the euro area was 8.5 percent in January.

Energy became more expensive by 17.2 percent from January of last year, unprocessed foodstuffs by 11.6 percent, industrial products by 6.9 percent and services by 4.2 percent.

Last year, the inflation rate was the fastest in October, when it was 10.6 percent.

The main causes of inflation are international supply disturbances and excessive demand. By tightening monetary policy, the central bank reduces demand so that it is better balanced with supply. As a result, inflation slows down over time.

The tightening of monetary policy usually starts to slow down inflation after half a year and reaches its full effect after more than a year.

International In its economic forecast published on Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) urged central banks to continue tightening monetary policy where inflation is high.

Chief Economist by Pierre-Olivier Gourinhas according to the fight against inflation has not yet been nearly won. If the central banks were to stop tightening monetary policy, there would be a risk of a surge in inflation that would weaken the purchasing power of households.

The IMF predicts that economic growth in the euro area will slow down to 0.7 percent this year. Next year, according to the forecast, the economy will grow by 1.6 percent.