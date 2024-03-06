Monetary Policy | The ECB is expected to give hints about interest rate cuts

On Thursday, attention will also be drawn to the new economic forecast.

European the central bank (EKP) will almost certainly remain on watch today and will not start interest rate cuts yet.

The increase in consumer prices, i.e. inflation, has slowed down significantly, but wage pressures are still moderately high. They are especially reflected in the prices of services, which in February still rose by nearly four percent from a year ago.

The ECB has repeatedly emphasized that it will only start lowering interest rates when it is absolutely certain that inflation will slow down to the target of two percent.

Due to the slowdown in inflation, the CEO From Christine Lagarde however, hints are expected when the policy interest rates will be calculated for the first time.

Attention will also pay attention to the ECB's new economic forecast to be published on Thursday.

If the ECB's economists predict that inflation will slow down significantly faster than previously estimated, it will probably mean the start of interest rate cuts in the summer.

“I believe that the ECB predicts that inflation will slow down more than it previously estimated, which would mean that it will soon start to be in an area where interest rate cuts are justified. The ECB will hardly lower interest rates in April, but rather in the summer, when it will have new data on the development of wages,” says the chief analyst of the financial company Nordea Jan von Gerich.

In December, the ECB estimated that inflation would slow down to 2.7 percent this year, which would still be faster than its price stability target.

Second the big question is the euro area's economic growth, which stopped last fall.

If the outlook for economic growth has darkened at the beginning of the year, that would also favor interest rate cuts in the coming months.

Last year, the eurozone economy grew by 0.5 percent based on preliminary data. In December, the ECB predicted that the economy would grow by 0.8 percent this year.

A tight monetary policy is a risk for the euro area economy as the economy weakens.

When interest rates are high, economic growth slows down because the financing costs of households and companies increase. This in turn reduces consumption and investments.

The ECB's key interest rate, i.e. the commercial banks' deposit rate, is currently 4.00 percent. It has never been this high before.

Research institute Labore's Forecast Manager Juho Koistinen emphasizes that the general picture of the economy in the euro area is uncertain.

“Probably, the ECB is still waiting for service inflation to slow down, which would be a sign of softening of wage increase demands. On the other hand, the outlook for the euro area economy as a whole is so gray that it would support interest rate cuts in the near future.”

Within a year and a half, inflation in the euro area has slowed down considerably. It was at its peak in October 2022, when prices rose by 10.6 percent from a year earlier.

The main reasons for the slowdown in inflation are the significant tightening of monetary policy and the easing of the energy crisis and international supply disruptions.

The tightening of monetary policy typically takes about a year to have its full effect on slowing inflation. The ECB last raised key interest rates in September.