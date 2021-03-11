NAccording to current forecasts, the economy in China will do well, the economy in the United States will recover strongly, and the economy in the euro zone, while the economy in the euro zone will pick up later and more slowly, but will move forward as the year progresses. The abundance and stubbornness of the eurozone’s economy, which is sluggish by international standards, is due to the astonishing failures of national and regional governments and the European Commission in fighting the pandemic.

Monetary policy cannot be criticized here. Europe needs a faster pace of vaccinations, a faster pace of bond purchases cannot help.

The inflation rate in the eurozone is likely to rise to around 2 percent this year, primarily as a result of special effects, and thus almost reach the target set by the European Central Bank. Nothing can be said reliably about the years that followed. The ECB expects the inflation rate to decline, while the financial markets are at least discussing the possibility of a further rise in the inflation rate.

Lagarde’s arguments do not become more convincing

A sovereign central bank would not loosen its monetary policy now. It would not tighten it either, but would state that it would not accept a possible consolidation of the trend towards higher inflation in view of its mandate. However, the ECB is not sovereign. Instead, she is terrified that even a small increase in market interest rates could seriously make life more difficult for states and the financial sector – which is not the case. Instead, the ECB is unnecessarily making life easier for the financial sector and finance ministers by reliably intervening as soon as there is a threat of rising interest rates and the associated price losses for bonds.

The attempts by ECB President Christine Lagarde to praise this drive, which betrays activism as a “holistic” and “multifaceted” approach to managing the financial conditions of the economy, do not become more convincing if they are repeated. Unfortunately, this is not an isolated case: the Fed in Washington is currently no more convincing than the ECB.