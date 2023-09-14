Monetary Policy | The ECB continues to tighten monetary policy: the main key interest rate to a new record

Key interest rates will be increased by 0.25 percentage points to slow down rapid inflation.

European the central bank (EKP) decided on Thursday to raise the key interest rates by 0.25 percentage points.

As a result of the decision, the most important of the policy rates, i.e. the deposit rate of commercial banks, will be increased to 4.00 percent. The deposit rate has never before been as high.

The ECB’s monetary policy-making council justifies its decision by saying that inflation is still too fast.

“The interest rate decision has taken into account the ECB Council’s assessment of the inflation outlook, which is based on recent information from the economy and financial markets, the development of core inflation and how strongly the impact of monetary policy is transmitted to the economy.”

All in all, the ECB has now tightened monetary policy ten times in just over a year. Last fall, it twice resorted to exceptionally large rate hikes of 0.75 percentage points for the first time in its history.

The central bank based on the new economic forecast published on Thursday, the euro area will not sink into recession this year, even though economic growth will slow down considerably.

According to the new forecast, the economy of the euro area will grow by 0.7 percent this year and 1.0 percent next year.

According to the forecast, inflation will slow to 5.6% this year, 3.2% next year and 2.1% in 2025.

One significant change in the forecast is that inflation would remain above three percent next year. In June, the ECB predicted that it would slow down to 3.0 percent next year.

“The estimate of inflation for 2023 and 2024 has been changed mainly due to stronger energy price developments. Price pressures are still high, even though most indicators have started to fall,” the council states in its statement.

Instead, the ECB estimates that core inflation will be slightly slower than previously estimated. Core inflation will slow to 5.1% this year, 2.9% next year and 2.2% in 2025.

Core inflation is an important measure because the direct impact of sensitively changing energy and food on consumer prices has been removed from it.

“Based on its current assessment, the Council considers that the ECB’s policy rates have now reached a level at which they will significantly contribute to the return of inflation to the target within a reasonable period of time – if they remain at their level for a sufficiently long time.”

Monetary policy strong tightening over the course of more than a year is due to the fact that the central bank’s primary task is to ensure price stability.

According to the ECB’s price stability objective, inflation should be two percent in the medium term. In August, it was 5.3 percent.

However, inflation has already clearly slowed down during the spring due to the tightening of monetary policy. At its fastest, it was 10.6 percent in October last year.

Fast inflation is harmful to both households and businesses.

It usually causes the most problems for the poor, whose income is largely spent on necessities.

By tightening monetary policy, the central bank reduces demand so that it is better balanced with supply. This leads to a slowdown in inflation over time.

Interest rate hikes usually start to slow down the rate of inflation after six months and typically reach their full effect over a year.