Monetary policy The central bank estimates that the US economy will grow very strongly this year

According to the new forecast, the economy will grow by 6.5 per cent this year and the inflation rate will accelerate to 2.4 per cent.

The United States the economy will grow 6.5 percent this year, the country’s central bank estimates. The change in the forecast is exceptionally large, as three months ago the estimate for economic growth was 4.2 percent.

Economic growth is especially strengthened by the president Joe Biden new $ 1,900 billion in emergency funding to boost consumption and prevent economic damage. Another major reason is the rapid progress of vaccinations.

Most recently, economic growth has been more than six percent year on year in 1984.

The Open Market Committee, which decides on monetary policy, decided to keep the key interest rate unchanged from 0.0% to 0.25%. The central bank will also continue to buy federal bonds and mortgage-backed securities from the market for a total of $ 120 billion a month.

Despite very strong economic growth and a temporary acceleration in inflation, the central bank estimates that monetary policy will be tightened early in 2024. According to the new forecast, inflation will be 2.4 per cent this year, 2.0 per cent next year and 2.1 per cent in 2023.

World the rapid recovery of the largest economy will also have far-reaching implications for the world economy. For example, the United States is an important market area for many Finnish and other companies in the euro area. However, economic growth in the euro area is clearly slower than in the United States, according to forecasts by the European Central Bank and the Organization of Industrialized Countries (OECD).

The OECD estimates that the eurozone economy will grow by 3.9 percent this year. The European Central Bank, on the other hand, estimates growth at 4.0 percent.

The large difference in projected economic growth between the euro area and the United States is probably due to the significant relative importance of tourism in many of the large economies in southern Europe. Due to the pandemic, tourism has declined very sharply.

Another explanation may be that in the United States, the central bank had the opportunity to set the key interest rate at zero when the pandemic escalated last spring, whereas the European Central Bank had done the same years earlier.