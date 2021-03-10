Monetary policy Rising interest rates are a headache for the European Central Bank, which will publish its new assessment of the eurozone economy on Thursday

The central bank is not expected to announce any major new monetary policy decisions on Thursday. The focus is more on the business cycle forecast.

European The monetary policy council of the European Central Bank (ECB) will consider the state and future of the euro area economy on Thursday.

The recent rise in interest rates in the euro area as well is a sign that market confidence in the economic recovery has strengthened.

“The rise in interest rates can look dramatic if you look at developments only this year. However, in the longer term, the increase still seems very modest, ”says the professor of economics at the University of Helsinki. Niku Määttänen.

Investors and economists do not believe the central bank will announce new major monetary policy decisions on Thursday. Instead, attention is likely to be drawn to the business cycle forecast to be published on Thursday: will the ECB brighten its assessment of the development of the euro area economy?

One key question is how the lifting of restrictions on movement and business activity in the euro area will affect consumption.

If consumption grows strongly, economic growth will intensify and rising prices, or inflation, will accelerate. The lifting of restrictions is again linked to the progress of vaccinating the population against the coronavirus.

Interest rates however, the rise is likely to tighten financial conditions. Therefore, in addition to the business cycle forecast, attention is paid to what the CEO Christine Lagarde says at a news conference about rising interest rates.

One of the objectives of the ECB’s securities purchases has been to prevent the rise in funding of euro area governments. If sovereign funding were to become significantly more expensive, it would create new problems, especially for heavily indebted states.

So far, the yield requirement, the “market rate” for borrowing from indebted euro area countries, has remained very low, although it has increased slightly.

Last in, the central bank took drastic steps to strengthen the euro area economy. In March, it started EUR 750 billion emergency financing, which focuses on the purchase of securities from the market.

In June, purchases were increased EUR 600 billion EUR 1 350 billion and in December by 500 billion to EUR 1 850 billion.

By buying securities from the market, the central bank increases the money supply. The sellers of the securities are banks and investors who receive central bank money in return. It will allow them to increase their other investment and increase their lending to businesses and households.

Emergency funding is expected to last at least until the end of next year. Prior to that, no tightening of monetary policy is expected, which would affect the reference rates on mortgages for many Finnish households.

In the business cycle forecast it is also interesting how the central bank estimates that inflation will develop this year.

According to Eurostat’s preliminary data, the inflation rate in February was 0.9 per cent, the same as in January. According to the central bank’s price stability target, the inflation rate should be slightly below 2% over the medium term. Last autumn, inflation was negative.

“The economic recovery may well accelerate the rate of inflation, but really only towards a normal rate, so the ECB will hardly have to tighten monetary policy very quickly. The rise in inflation expectations also means that the real interest rate will rise at least less than the nominal interest rate and may even fall, ”says Määttänen.

Real interest rate means the rate from which the effect of inflation has been removed. If inflation accelerates more than the nominal interest rate rises, the real interest rate shrinks. The decline in the real interest rate, in turn, supports consumption and investment, as debt service costs decline relative to the general price level.

States Due to the constraints imposed by households, the savings rate of households has increased, so the transition of the economy towards normal conditions may lead to a rapid increase in consumption. The savings rate refers to the share of household income that they put into savings.

Inflation is also being accelerated by higher crude oil prices, which also reflects the strengthening of the economic recovery.

North Sea Brent reference quality crude oil price has been close to $ 70 a barrel in recent days. In March last year, the price was at its lowest at $ 23 a barrel.