admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 09/10/2023 – 7:51

The member of the Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) and president of the BC of Portugal, Mário Centeno, reinforced the call for monetary policy in the euro zone to remain focused on combating inflation and maintaining price stability. Despite the improvement in the cost of living identified at the beginning of this year, the rates are still above targets, he said.

“The normalization in supply restrictions and the favorable evolution in raw material prices explain the price moderation in the first months of 2023, however, inflation is still above the central banks’ objective benchmarks at the end of 2023,” said Centeno, in opening of the XXXIII Lisbon Meeting between the central banks of Portuguese-speaking countries. “Monetary policies in the eurozone should continue to pursue price stability,” he added.

According to Centeno, prudence is essential in the actions of central banks so that they avoid reacting excessively and without giving monetary policy time to act to combat inflation. The risks to the financial system must, however, be measured. This is, in his view, a “difficult but crucial balance”.

Centeno said that central banks must act based on data and understanding the impacts of the mechanisms adopted to combat inflation.

This is not, however, a reason to set aside the fiscal focus and relativize the debt problem, he said. He stated that budget policies must also be guided by prudence, aimed at reducing debt and supporting vulnerable populations.

“Debt reduction is the best legacy and one of the biggest global challenges”, concluded Centeno.

The event, promoted by the BC of Portugal, is a kind of preview for the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, which take place throughout this week, in Marrakesh, Morocco.