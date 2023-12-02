Central banks around the world had to react in a timely manner to face the complex global economic circumstances that we have gone through since 2020. In the first instance, with the arrival of the pandemic, central banks proceeded to reduce significantly their interest rates in anticipation of a significant contraction in aggregate demand explained by confinement. Subsequently, and accompanying the economic reopening process, central banks began a process of normalizing their monetary positions. This process, however, had to be quickly adjusted upwards to be able to face the inflationary outbreak caused by bottlenecks in global production chains and by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which significantly affected prices. of energy and food. This global inflationary situation, largely unexpected, translated into a significant adjustment in the monetary stances of central banks, which had to quickly transition from accommodative monetary stances to restrictive stances in a relatively short period.

Most Latin American central banks participated in this global trend. First, they significantly reduced their rates during 2020 and then began to increase them generally starting in the first half of 2021. It is no coincidence that the central institutes that were the most aggressive in reducing rates during 2020 have been the same as They reacted more sharply to the 2021 hikes. This is because they came from much looser monetary stances. Thus, the central banks of Brazil, Colombia and Chile, which had taken their target rates to levels of 2% or less, increased their rates by more than 10 percentage points during the upward cycle. Two other central banks, those of Mexico and Peru, increased their rates by 7 and 7.5 percentage points, respectively. At the end of the bullish cycle, the target interest rates of the central banks of Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Mexico and Peru had reached levels of 13.75%, 13.25%, 11.25%, 11.25% and 7.75%, respectively.

The increase in target interest rates in the region was perfectly explainable due to the sudden increase in inflation worldwide. In particular, in the cases of Brazil, Chile and Colombia, annual inflation reached double-digit levels, while in Mexico and Peru it reached levels close to 9%. In all of these countries, annual inflation peaked between 2022 and early 2023.

Once the inflationary outbreak was contained, partly as a result of restrictive monetary stances and partly because supply-side inflationary pressures were undone, the region’s central banks began to consider the possibility of normalizing their rates and reducing their restrictive postures. In some countries this process began relatively early, despite the fact that inflation rates were still well above their inflation targets. Thus, Chile has already reduced its rate by 225 basis points so far this year (that is, by 2.25 percentage points, since it went from 11.25% to 9%), while Brazil reduced it from 13.75% to 12.5% ​​( that is, by 150 basis points) and Peru decreased it by 75 basis points (from 7.75% to 7%). Two other countries in the region (Mexico and Colombia) have not yet started the rate reduction process. The case of Mexico is somewhat atypical, while in Colombia this decision is explained because inflation there has not slowed at the same rate as in other countries in the region and is still in double digits (10.5%).

For their part, Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Peru have been relatively more successful in their fight against inflation, since they have managed to reduce their annual rates to levels close to or below 5%. In fact, if we compare their inflation rates with their inflation targets, this group of countries is, on average, only 1.8 percentage points away from their inflation targets. Despite this, these countries still maintain extremely high ex ante real interest rates, which reveals extremely restrictive monetary stances. On average, these countries have a real ex ante rate of 6.1%, which is undoubtedly well above the levels considered neutral.

An interesting contrast is observed between this behavior of the region’s central banks and what happens in the case of advanced countries. In this case, Canada, the United States, the Eurozone and the United Kingdom have observed annual inflation that is, on average, 1.5 percentage points above their inflation targets, that is, a level (measured as a gap with respect to the inflationary targets) which is not very different from that observed in the case of the aforementioned Latin American countries. Despite this, the average real ex ante rate for these cases is only 2.5%. In this way, we can observe the marked contrast between the behavior of the central banks of advanced countries and that of emerging Latin American countries in their fight against inflation.

In any case, the progress in the fight against inflation in the region is undeniable. Inflation has fallen to less than half of its peaks in several emerging countries in the region. Of course, there is still work to be done. However, most of the inflation gaps have already been corrected, at least in the cases of Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Peru. Going forward, what we should expect is that a certain trend toward normalization of interest rates in the region continues, even if slowly and sparingly.

In the case of Mexico, we should expect a gradual downward adjustment in interest rates to begin next quarter. It would be logical considering that Mexico has a gap between its observed inflation and its target of only 1.3 percentage points (which is even lower than the average of the gaps of the advanced countries mentioned) and that its ex ante real interest rate is the highest among emerging countries.

