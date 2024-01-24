Monetary Policy | Hints on interest rate cuts are expected from the European Central Bank

Wage pressures are holding back inflation slowing down to two percent in the euro area.

One it's almost certain.

The European Central Bank will keep its key interest rate unchanged on Thursday. That's why attention is focused on what kind of hints it might give about future interest rate cuts.

Last week, several members of the monetary policy-making council moderated the financial market's expectations of interest rate cuts in the near future.

Governor of the Central Bank Christine Lagarde hinted, according to the news agency Bloomberg, that interest rate cuts will start in the summer rather than the spring.

Much depends on the extent to which the increase in consumer prices, i.e. inflation, slows down in the euro area during the spring, and how the economy develops.

According to the central bank's price stability objective, inflation should be two percent in the medium term.

In December euro area inflation accelerated to 2.9 percent. Before that, inflation had slowed down for 13 consecutive months.

The main reason for the acceleration of inflation was the end of the energy subsidies introduced during the energy crisis in Germany. In the euro area, price pressure has also been maintained by rising wages, which is reflected especially in service sectors.

Services became more expensive in the euro area in December by 4.0 percent from a year ago.

“We still estimate that the central bank will lower interest rates for the first time in June, and after that two more interest rate cuts of 0.25 percentage points can be expected this year,” says the chief analyst of the financial company Danske Bank Minna Kuusisto.

According to him, a lot depends on the extent to which inflation in the service sectors slows down, and how the eurozone economy develops in the coming months.

Also the chief economist of the financial group OP Reijo Heiskanen estimates that the central bank will lower its key interest rates for the first time in the summer.

“The outlook for the Eurozone economy is stable, and there is still wage pressure. Therefore, in my view, it is justified that the central bank is cautious about interest rate cuts at this stage.”

Deputy Director General of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Gita Gopinath warned last week central banks about the consequences of too early interest rate cuts.

Half past one however, inflation in the euro area has slowed considerably over the course of the year. It was at its peak in October 2022, when prices rose by 10.6 percent from a year earlier.

The main reasons for the slowdown in inflation are the significant tightening of monetary policy and the easing of the energy crisis and international supply disruptions.

Based on the economic forecast published by the European Central Bank in December, inflation will slow to 2.7% this year, 2.1% next year and 1.9% in 2026.

