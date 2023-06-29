Monetary Policy | Governors of major central banks: Monetary policy must be tightened further

The significant risk of a broad recession is avoidable, said the heads of the central banks of Europe, the United States, Britain and Japan in a panel discussion.

Several the heads of the world’s central banks said on Wednesday that monetary policy will probably have to be tightened further to curb inflation.

The news agencies report on it Reuters and Associated Press and financial media Bloomberg.

“We have to be as resilient as inflation,” said the President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde.

On Wednesday, Lagarde took part in a panel discussion, which was also attended by the head of the US central bank, the Fed Jerome PowellGovernor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey and Governor of the Bank of Japan Kazuo Ueda.

The panel discussion was part of the ECB’s annual summer seminar, which was organized this year in Portugal.

Interest rate hikes despite the need, the panelists were hopeful that a wider recession could be avoided.

For example, Lagarde said that the ECB does not expect a recession, but still considers it a real risk. The eurozone economy has contracted for two consecutive quarters.

The Fed’s Powell also called a recession a “significant possibility,” but also said it was not the most likely option.

Britain’s inflation is currently the highest among the G7 countries, but the Bank of England’s Bailey still called the country’s economy strong and stated that his bank is not predicting a recession at the moment.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey.

“We do what we have to do,” Bailey said.

The sturdy ones the speeches are a continuation of the strict line that has been maintained for a long time. Almost 95 percent of the world’s central banks have raised their key interest rates since the beginning of 2021, says the BIS.

The ECB raised its key interest rate this month already for the eighth time in less than a year. The Bank of England raised its key interest rate by up to 0.5 percentage points last week. The Fed halted interest rate hikes this month, but Fed Chair Powell has said increases are likely to be needed later this year.

Despite all this, inflation has remained alarmingly high.

“Our actions have not been restrictive enough for long enough,” said the Fed’s Powell.

Out of four of the panelists, only Ueda of the Bank of Japan did not consider the inflation situation to be a concern.

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda.

Ueda said the Bank of Japan is ready to tighten its monetary policy if it is “reasonably certain” that inflation will pick up next year.

The Bank of Japan has kept its monetary policy loose as Japan’s core inflation has remained below 2 percent.