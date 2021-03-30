Monetary policy Government debt to the Bank of Finland has already risen to more than EUR 40 billion

The Bank of Finland buys government bonds on the market as part of the Eurosystem’s monetary stimulus, which seeks to curb the financial damage caused by the coronary virus pandemic.

Bank of Finland the amount of government bonds purchased from the financial markets rose sharply last year.

The Central Bank’s annual report published on Friday shows that its balance sheet included EUR 40.6 billion worth of Finnish government bonds at the end of last year. That is a third of government debt, which stood at € 125 billion at the end of December.

The single biggest reason for the strong growth in government bonds owned by the Bank of Finland is the emergency financing launched by the European Central Bank in March last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As part of emergency financing, the Bank of Finland bought government bonds worth an estimate of EUR 10.8 billion last year.

Year then the escalating pandemic caused an exceptionally severe recession for the euro area and the wider world economy. Therefore, several central banks around the world took exceptional measures to prevent the economic turmoil from getting worse.

“The crisis threatened to dampen the impact of monetary policy by undermining banks’ ability to finance businesses and households. The large-scale securities purchases launched at that time have been a key part of the Eurosystem’s efforts to prevent rising interest rates, ensure access to finance and ultimately help restore the inflation outlook towards the price stability objective, ”says a member of the Bank of Finland’s Executive Board. Tuomas Välimäki.

With emergency funding The European Central Bank seeks to keep financial conditions conducive to economic growth. Favorable financing conditions mean that companies and households can obtain loans from banks on favorable terms.

The Bank of Finland’s large investments in government bonds may raise the question of how much risk the central bank has taken by purchasing government bonds.

The question can be outlined by considering what is the probability of the Finnish state’s default or insolvency.

In the financial markets, the probability is estimated to disappear, as the yield on one-year, five-year and ten-year government bonds, ie the “market rate”, is negative.

Eurosystem in a monetary stimulus, euro area central banks buy their domestic bonds from the market. The Eurosystem means the European Central Bank and the national central banks.

The purpose of securities purchases is to strengthen the euro area economy by increasing the money supply. The sellers of the securities are banks and investors who receive central bank money in return. It will allow them to increase their other investment and increase their lending to businesses and households.

Last In March, the European Central Bank launched emergency funding in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, increasing to € 1,850 billion. Emergency funding will continue at least until the end of March next year and other emergency measures at least until the summer of next year.

“By buying securities, care has been taken that long-term interest rates have not risen. It has benefited households, companies and governments alike, as their debt service costs have not increased, ”says Professor of Empirical Macroeconomics at the University of Helsinki, who specializes in monetary policy research. Antti Ripatti.

In the longer term, according to Ripat, the risk could be that central banks would lose their independence if politicians put pressure on them to continue buying securities for a long time to keep interest rates low.

“On the other hand, it is almost inevitable that the purchase of securities will be stopped at some point and monetary policy will also be tightened by raising interest rates,” Ripatti says.

The independence of central banks has had many positive effects on the economy. Instead, the involvement of politicians in monetary policy has had several warning examples in the past.