Friday, August 25, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Monetary Policy | Fed’s Powell assured that the two percent inflation target will hold

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 25, 2023
in World Europe
0
Monetary Policy | Fed’s Powell assured that the two percent inflation target will hold

Jerome Powell of the US Federal Reserve assured in his speech on Friday that the monetary policy will be tightened until inflation falls permanently to two percent. According to Powell, it requires a slowdown in economic growth.

of the United States central bank governor Jerome Powell said on Friday, as expected, that the central bank may have to raise key interest rates again. Powell was speaking at the annual meeting of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

“The Fed’s task is to bring inflation down to the target level of two percent, and that’s what we will do. We have tightened up [raha]politics significantly over the past year. Although inflation has come down from its peak, which is a welcome development, it is still too high,” Powell said.

In July, consumer prices in the United States rose by 3.2 percent from last year, while in June the figure was exactly three. So-called core inflation, adjusted for energy and food prices, was 4.7 percent.

See also  Kaamos | Kaamos gives way to even the latest corner of Finland - the sun rises in Utsjoki for more than 50 days for the first time

Powell’s according to the Fed will consider raising interest rates, however, carefully because the effect of the already made interest rate increases on inflation and the economy is not yet fully visible and it is difficult to estimate how long the delay in the effects will be.

“Considering how far we’ve come, in future meetings we’re in a situation where we have to proceed with caution,” Powell said.

In July, the Fed raised its key policy rate by 0.25 percentage points to 5.25-5.5%.

Powell said that monetary policy still plays a significant role in pushing inflation down to the target level, although the correction of the supply problems caused by the corona epidemic can take care of part of the problem.

“Getting inflation to the two percent level probably requires a trend through slower economic growth and some softening of the labor market,” Powell said.

The central bank balances in order to slow down inflation without causing an unnecessarily severe slowdown in economic growth.

See also  Hockey Edmonton grabbed the victory from Dallas - hits to Hintz and Puljujärvi

The Fed’s next meeting will be held on September 19-20. day.

The stock market reacted to Powell’s speech with a gentle decline. At 18:00 in the evening, the main US stock indices were slightly down.

#Monetary #Policy #Feds #Powell #assured #percent #inflation #target #hold

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
“Fear saved me. We families are alone in this battle”: the heartbreaking story of Maria Cristina, mother of Federico Gaibotti, the 30-year-old who killed his father Umberto on 4 August and then took his own life in prison

"Fear saved me. We families are alone in this battle": the heartbreaking story of Maria Cristina, mother of Federico Gaibotti, the 30-year-old who killed his father Umberto on 4 August and then took his own life in prison

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result