Monetary Policy | Fed’s Powell assured that the two percent inflation target will hold

Jerome Powell of the US Federal Reserve assured in his speech on Friday that the monetary policy will be tightened until inflation falls permanently to two percent. According to Powell, it requires a slowdown in economic growth.

of the United States central bank governor Jerome Powell said on Friday, as expected, that the central bank may have to raise key interest rates again. Powell was speaking at the annual meeting of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

“The Fed’s task is to bring inflation down to the target level of two percent, and that’s what we will do. We have tightened up [raha]politics significantly over the past year. Although inflation has come down from its peak, which is a welcome development, it is still too high,” Powell said.

In July, consumer prices in the United States rose by 3.2 percent from last year, while in June the figure was exactly three. So-called core inflation, adjusted for energy and food prices, was 4.7 percent.

Powell’s according to the Fed will consider raising interest rates, however, carefully because the effect of the already made interest rate increases on inflation and the economy is not yet fully visible and it is difficult to estimate how long the delay in the effects will be.

“Considering how far we’ve come, in future meetings we’re in a situation where we have to proceed with caution,” Powell said.

In July, the Fed raised its key policy rate by 0.25 percentage points to 5.25-5.5%.

Powell said that monetary policy still plays a significant role in pushing inflation down to the target level, although the correction of the supply problems caused by the corona epidemic can take care of part of the problem.

“Getting inflation to the two percent level probably requires a trend through slower economic growth and some softening of the labor market,” Powell said.

The central bank balances in order to slow down inflation without causing an unnecessarily severe slowdown in economic growth.

The Fed’s next meeting will be held on September 19-20. day.

The stock market reacted to Powell’s speech with a gentle decline. At 18:00 in the evening, the main US stock indices were slightly down.