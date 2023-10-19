Monetary Policy | Fedin Powell: US inflation rate is still too fast

The head of the US Federal Reserve said in his speech on Thursday that the central bank will “proceed carefully” in assessing the need for new interest rate hikes.

19.10. 21:08

of the United States central bank governor Jerome Powell according to the US inflation rate is still too fast despite its recent slowdown.

Powell said in a speech in New York on Thursday that new signs of “persistently above-trend economic growth” or continued tightness in the labor market could justify further tightening of monetary policy.

Powell’s speech was reported by the news agencies Reuters and AFP, among others.

“Inflation is still too fast, and good data from a few months is just the beginning of what is needed to build confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward our target,” Powell said, according to news agencies.

The US inflation rate was 3.7 percent in September, i.e. the same as in August. Core inflation, closely monitored by the central bank and economists, was 4.1 percent. In August, core inflation was 4.3 percent.

The sharpest inflation was in June of last year, when the rate of price increase was 9.1 percent.

The central bank according to the price stability objective, inflation must be two percent on average over a long period of time.

“We cannot yet know how long these lower readings will last or where inflation will settle in the coming quarters,” Powell said.

“The path is likely to be bumpy and will take some time. My colleagues and I are united in the fact that we are committed to pushing inflation down to two percent sustainably.”

According to Powell, in order for the rate of inflation to slow down permanently to the central bank’s goal of two percent, it would probably require the trend through slower economic growth and some degree of softening of the labor market.

Powell however, said the central bank is “proceeding carefully” when assessing the need for possible new interest rate hikes. According to Reuters, the central bank will therefore leave its key interest rate at the current range of 5.25–5.50 percent at its next interest rate meeting.

In addition, the recent rise in US government bond market rates is tightening financial conditions as the central bank hopes, which could mean that there is less need for interest rate hikes, according to Powell.

The next meeting of the US Federal Reserve will be held on 31 October – 1 November.

The stock market reacted to Powell’s speech with a gentle rise. At half past eight in the evening Finnish time, Wall Street’s key stock indices were up 0.1–0.2 percent.