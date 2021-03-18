Monetary policy ECB study: Climate change a major systemic risk to the economy

The ECB has conducted the first economy-wide climate stress test.

European Extensive stress tests by the European Central Bank (ECB) have shown that climate change is a significant source of systemic risk. Systemic risk means a risk that affects the economy or industry on a large scale.

Vice – President of the ECB Luis de Guindos presents the preliminary results of climate stress tests to the central bank on the blog.

The study tested the ability of four million companies and two thousand banks to cope with different climate scenarios over a 30-year period. According to the ECB, this is the first economy-wide climate stress test.

Guindos writes in a blog that the costs to businesses of climate change will increase significantly in scenarios where no new climate policy action is taken. Climate change also increases the risk of corporate bankruptcy.

Guindosin According to the Commission, climate change may also pose serious systemic risks, in particular for banks whose portfolios focus on certain sectors of the economy and geographical areas.

The final results of the ECB’s tests are due to be made public in July.

This year, the central bank will also conduct a review of its monetary policy strategy, which is intended to examine, among other things, the greening of monetary policy.