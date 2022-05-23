Monetary policy ECB prepares for historic interest rate decision: Governor Christine Lagarde hints at two rate hikes by end-September

CEO Lagarde estimates that the deposit rate for commercial banks would no longer be negative at the end of September.

European the Governor of the European Central Bank (ECB) Christine Lagarde hints at Monday’s release in his blog post strongly that monetary policy will be tightened twice in July-September.

He expects securities purchases to end early in the third quarter, in July-September, which would allow the ECB to raise interest rates for the first time on 21 July, when the Monetary Policy Council meets.

“Based on the current outlook, we are likely to be able to waive negative interest rates by the end of the third quarter,” CEO Lagarde writes.

According to the article, it is therefore likely that the ECB will raise the key interest rate by 0.25 percentage points in July and take a similar decision on 8 September. This would mean that the deposit rate for commercial banks would be zero. Today it is -0.50 percent.

Decision would be kind of historic, as the ECB last raised its key interest rate in 2011 and the deposit rate for commercial banks has been negative since 2014.

However, the market considers it possible for the ECB to raise the key interest rate by 0.50 percentage points in July. The Governor of the Bank of the Netherlands has spoken in favor of this Klaas Knot.

Central bank has repeatedly emphasized that it will not start tightening monetary policy until securities purchases are stopped. In April, it announced an acceleration in the reduction in purchases.

The tightening of monetary policy is mainly due to the acceleration of rising consumer prices, ie inflation. It is mainly due to supply disruptions, a rapid increase in demand and higher energy and food prices, which have been exacerbated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

According to the central bank’s price stability target, inflation in the euro area should be 2% over the medium term. The target is symmetric, which means that inflation rates may temporarily be faster or slower than the 2% target.

In April According to revised data, the inflation rate in the euro area was 7.4%, which is 0.1 percentage point lower than in according to preliminary data.

As a result of inflation, the purchasing power of households is declining because a certain amount of money allows them to buy fewer goods and services than before. In addition to wage earners, high inflation is detrimental to companies and investors.