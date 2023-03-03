Monetary Policy | ECB Council member: The central bank can raise its interest rates to record highs

The Governor of the Central Bank of Belgium, Pierre Wunsch, says that he considers an increase in the ECB’s key interest rates to four percent possible, if core inflation remains high.

European member of the Council of the Central Bank (ECB), Governor of the Central Bank of Belgium Pierre Wunsch considers it possible that the ECB will raise its key interest rates to historically high levels.

According to Wunsch, the ECB’s deposit rate may be raised to four percent if core inflation remains high. The news agencies report on it Bloomberg and Reuters.

This would be a historically high level, as previously the deposit rate has been at its highest at 3.75 percent. The interest rate was 3.75 percent at the end of 2000 and at the beginning of 2001.

European The Union’s Statistics Finland reported on Thursday that core inflation in the euro area accelerated to 5.6 percent in February. Core inflation in the euro area has never been so strong before.

The market is widely expecting the ECB to raise its deposit rate to four percent. Wunsch’s view is rare, as ECB Council members have generally been unwilling to discuss the four percent price spike priced in by the market, according to Bloomberg.

For example, Danske Bank said on Thursday that it had raised its forecast for the ECB’s key interest rates precisely because of persistent core inflation.

Danska Bank now expects the ECB’s deposit rate to reach its peak of 4.0 percent in July. Danske Bank’s previous forecast for the peak deposit rate was 3.25 percent.

At the same time, Danske anticipates that the twelve-month Euribor, commonly used as a reference interest rate for mortgages, would rise to about 4.2 percent during the end of the summer. Euribor was quoted at 3.826% on Friday.

According to Bloomberg, many large US banks such as Barclays, Bank of America and Morgan Stanley have also raised their forecasts for the deposit rate from the highest peak to four percent.

Bridge currently, the ECB’s commercial bank deposit rate is 2.50 percent. In two weeks, the central bank will very likely raise its deposit rate to three percent.