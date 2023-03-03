Monetary Policy | Danske Bank raised its forecast: the one-year euribor may rise to 4.2 percent in the summer

“The background of the forecast change is inflation that has exceeded expectations, especially persistent core inflation, which forces the ECB to continue a tight monetary policy,” says a Danske Bank analyst.

Danske bank has raised its forecast for the European Central Bank’s (ECB) key interest rates due to persistent base inflation in the euro area.

The bank now expects the ECB’s deposit rate to reach its peak of 4.0 percent in July. Danske Bank’s previous forecast for the peak deposit rate was 3.25 percent. The interest rate outlook is slightly higher than market pricing.

According to Danske Bank, the new forecast would mean that the twelve-month Euribor, commonly used as a reference interest rate for mortgages, would rise to about 4.2 percent during the end of the summer. Euribor was quoted at 3.821% on Thursday.

“The background to the forecast change is inflation that has exceeded expectations, especially persistent core inflation, which forces the ECB to continue a tight monetary policy,” says a Danske Bank analyst Antti Iivonen in his comment.

Eurostat, the European Union’s statistical office, said on Thursday that overall inflation in the euro area slowed to 8.5 percent in February from 8.6 percent in January, but core inflation excluding energy and food prices accelerated to 5.6 percent from 5.3 percent.

Both inflation numbers exceeded market expectations. According to the Reuters news agency, economists estimate in advance that total inflation would have slowed to 8.2 percent and core inflation would have remained at 5.3 percent.

of the euro area core inflation has never been so strong before.

Because the ECB pays special attention to the development of core inflation, Danske Bank has raised its forecast for the ECB’s interest rate development.

The bank predicts that the ECB will raise its deposit rate from the current 2.50 percent by 0.50 percentage points at both the March and May meetings and by 0.25 percentage points at the June and July meetings.

Danske Bank does not foresee the first policy rate cuts until early summer next year.

“When the overall demand of the economy remains stable and wages rise even faster, companies not only have the money but also the pressure to continue the rapid price increases,” Iivonen writes in the commentary.

According to Danske Bank, the market’s longer-term inflation expectations have risen to near the peak levels of last summer, even though energy prices are at a much more moderate level. According to the bank, this reflects the increase in wide-ranging inflation risks in the economy.

Twelve the one-month Euribor rate has risen at a record high rate in a year. During the last year, the interest rate has risen by more than four percentage points.

Earlier in the euro era, the one-year euribor has risen at its highest in a year by just over two percentage points.

At its highest, the 12-month Euribor interest rate was around 5.5 percent in October 2008. After that, the interest rate quickly went down, and from the beginning of 2016, the interest rate went negative. The period of zero interest rates ended in April last year.