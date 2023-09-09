Monetary Policy | Bloomberg’s survey predicts one more interest rate hike by the ECB, the first decrease is expected in March

The European Central Bank is expected to raise interest rates one more time this year.

About half of the money market analysts expect the European Central Bank (ECB) to raise the key interest rate once again at next week’s Thursday meeting. Almost as many bet that there will be a month’s respite in interest rate hikes before the key interest rate is raised to a record four percent in October, reports the news agency Bloomberg. analyst survey.

Many economists surveyed by Bloomberg therefore expect the ECB to raise interest rates one more time, but they are not sure whether the rate hike will happen as early as next week.

The ECB has already raised key interest rates nine times in a row. Already after the interest rate decision in July some economists thought it likely that interest rates will be raised by 0.25 percentage points at the September meeting.

For the survey the respondents estimate that the ECB states that borrowing costs peaked in December.

According to the estimate of those who responded to the survey, the key interest rates will be lowered for the first time as early as March 2024.

The date is clearly earlier than what the ECB people themselves have anticipated.

Respondents to Bloomberg’s survey expect the ECB to lower the key interest rate three times next year.

Market Insights are quite similar to the Bloomberg survey.

The money market has priced next Thursday’s rate hike with a 40 percent probability and a rate hike by the end of the year with a 70 percent probability, Bloomberg says.

Both results suggest that the ECB’s monetary policy tightening measures would reach their conclusion this year.

Inside the ECB, there is a debate about how high interest rates are needed to tame inflation, and on the one hand, how too high interest rates will push the euro area into recession.

The European Central Bank must also take into account the next interest rate decision by the US Federal Reserve (Fed), which is coming next week.

In the United States, according to Bloomberg, it is anticipated that the Fed would leave interest rates unchanged at their meeting.

Typically central banks raise policy rates cautiously in small steps, for example 0.25 percentage points at a time.

Instead, the lowering of interest rates has generally taken place more drastically.

In various analyses, interest rates are generally expected to be in the range of 2.25–3.75 percent in the euro area at the end of 2024.

Those betting on interest rates approaching the level of two percent typically expect the euro area to sink into recession, while expectations reaching around four percent are based on the fact that there would be economic growth in the euro area.