Monetary Policy | Bloomberg: The ECB is considering slowing the pace of interest rate hikes

According to the sources of the news agency Bloomberg, the ECB is considering only one interest rate increase of 0.50 percentage points for this year.

European the monetary policy makers of the central bank (EKP) have started to consider a slower pace of rate hikes than the governor of the central bank Christine Lagarde post in December, tells news agency Bloomberg.

Anonymous official sources tell Bloomberg that the ECB Council members are still considering a 0.50 percentage point rate hike for February, but more and more are in favor of only a 0.25 percentage point rate hike in March.

ECB stated in connection with the interest rate meeting in December, that the interest rate must be raised steadily and significantly before inflation is brought under control. Lagarde hinted that “steady” means interest rate hikes of 0.50 percentage points.

Lagarde hinted that there would be several interest rate hikes of 0.50 percentage points this year, but according to Bloomberg’s sources, only one of these big interest rate hikes would be planned.

Bloomberg’s sources emphasized that no decision has been made to slow down the pace of rate hikes and that a 0.50 percentage point rate hike in March is also possible.

Money market reacted clearly to the messages of the ECB’s December meeting.

After the meeting, the 12-month Euribor rate, which is generally used as a reference rate for mortgages in Finland, quickly rose from 2.8 percent to the current 3.3 percent in a couple of weeks, as the market priced in possible increases in central bank interest rates.

Analysts predicted at the turn of the year for HSthat the 12-month euribor will settle at 3.5–4.0 percent in the summer.

Economists were still waiting for Bloomberg to publish on Monday in the surveythat the ECB will raise the deposit rate three times by the summer.

Economists anticipate a 0.50 percentage point increase from the ECB in both February and March and another 0.25 percentage point increase in either May or June. The interest rate would thus rise from the current 2.0 percent to 3.25 percent.

According to the expectations of most respondents, the downward trend would start in July, when the deposit rate would be lowered again to 3.0 percent.