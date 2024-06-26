Monetary Policy | Bloomberg: Olli Rehn believes the ECB will lower key interest rates two more times this year

Monetary policy|The Governor of the Bank of Finland considers the market’s expectations of two more interest rate cuts of 0.25 percentage points this year to be justified.

Bank of Finland director general Olli Rehn estimates that the European Central Bank (ECB) will cut its key interest rates two more times this year, reports the news agency Bloomberg.

Rehn relies on investors’ estimates that the ECB will lower its key interest rates twice by 0.25 percentage points during the rest of the year.

“I think these are reasonable expectations,” Rehn said in an interview with Bloomberg.

The Governor of the Bank of Finland is ex officio a member of the European Central Bank’s monetary policy decision-making council.

In June the council decided to cut key interest rates for the first time since it began an unusually strong rate hike in July 2022 to curb inflation.

According to Bloomberg, several members of the council have been unsure about what the central bank should do next after the June meeting.

The increase in consumer prices, i.e. inflation, has proven to be persistent, and geopolitical risks threaten to slow down its slowdown towards the central bank’s price stability target of two percent.

Another concern is the large salary increases in Germany at the beginning of the year, which the central bank has warned about. Large wage increases are typically reflected especially in service industries, where prices rose by 4.1 percent in May.

Total inflation in the euro area accelerated to 2.6 percent in May, while it was 2.4 percent in April.

Director general In an interview with Bloomberg, Rehn emphasized that the ECB is not pre-committed to any specific interest rate.

“If we find that the slowdown in inflation continues and we move towards our medium-term symmetric two percent target, it is reasonable to assume that we will stay on this line and continue to cut interest rates.”