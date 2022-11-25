Monetary Policy | A member of the ECB’s executive board criticizes countries for accelerating inflation with energy subsidies

In Finland, the government’s key means of combating the increase in energy costs are the reduction of the VAT rate on electricity from 24 percent to ten percent, the electricity deduction from income tax and electricity subsidies.

Inflation in the euro area threatens to remain fast for a long time as states dampen the effects of expensive energy on households and companies with their support measures, estimates a member of the board of the European Central Bank (ECB) Isabel Schnabel held on Thursday in speech.

“Many fiscal measures favored by voters, such as [energian] strict price ceilings or wide-ranging price subsidies increase the risk of medium-term inflation accelerating.”

The problem is, to put it simply, that monetary policy and fiscal policy work in opposite directions. By tightening monetary policy, the central bank aims to bring demand and supply into better balance, which will slow down inflation.

The stimulating fiscal policy of the euro states, on the other hand, increases demand, which increases the imbalance between supply and demand. When demand is too high relative to supply, inflation accelerates.

The electricity subsidy is allocated especially to low-income earners who cannot take full advantage of the tax deduction. All three methods are temporary.

International Monetary Fund (IMF) review last weekthat the government’s continuing fiscal policy will increase inflationary pressure next year as well.

Schnabel’s think that the central bank has only a few opportunities to slow down the tightening of monetary policy due to state support measures.

The statement is a strong statement in favor of the fact that the ECB should tighten monetary policy for the third time this year by 0.75 percentage points in December.

The market has recently estimated that the ECB would moderate the tightening of monetary policy to 0.50 percentage points in December. Because of this, market interest rates have shrunk, which makes it difficult for Schnabel to slow down interest rate hikes.

“The big risk for central banks is if monetary policy is designed for the expectation that inflation would slow down quickly and they thus underestimate the persistence of inflation.”

Helsinki university professor of economics Niku Määttänen largely agrees with Schnabel.

“The first problem is that some of the energy subsidies are designed so that the more energy you consume, the more you get. Such subsidies increase the demand for energy and raise the price of energy even more.”

Määttänen also emphasizes that broad-based fiscal policy measures to curb the rising cost of energy are problematic because they do not target low-income households, for whom expensive energy causes the most problems.

“Energy subsidies are also apt to increase overall demand, which causes inflation to accelerate even more widely. In this case, the central bank has to tighten monetary policy even more to get inflation under control.”

The more the ECB has to tighten monetary policy, the greater the risk of a recession in the euro area grows. The main reason for a possible recession is still the energy crisis. Exceptionally fast inflation reduces the real incomes of households and increases the costs of companies, which reduces consumption and production.

Board of Directors as a member, Schnabel belongs to the ECB’s monetary policy-making council of 25 people. He is a monetary policy “hawk” who emphasizes keeping inflation moderate. The counterpart of the “hawks” are the “doves”, who emphasize reducing unemployment more than moderate inflation.

The ECB started tightening monetary policy in July, when it raised key interest rates by 0.50 percentage points. In September, it resorted to an interest rate increase of 0.75 percentage points for the first time in its history. It made an equally large rate hike in October.

Member of the Council, Governor of the Austrian National Bank Robert Holzman announced the newspaper on Tuesday In an interview with the Financial Times to support a 0.75 percentage point rate hike in December.

Governor of the Central Bank of Portugal Mario Centeno has, on the other hand, said that he is in favor of a smaller interest rate hike.

CEO of the Bank of Finland Olli Rehn announces that he does not want to comment on the positions of his colleagues and to hold an “auction” for the December interest rate hike. He makes his decision after familiarizing himself with the central bank’s new economic forecast, which estimates the development of inflation in the next few years.

“Financial policy in the euro area is to some extent too stimulative, but it is not the decisive reason for too fast inflation. The main reason is the high cost of energy. Monetary policy should be sized in such a way that it effectively reduces inflationary pressures and keeps inflation expectations anchored, but does not unnecessarily deepen a possible recession.”

In October inflation in the euro area was 10.6 percent. According to the ECB’s price stability target, it should be two percent in the medium term.

Energy became more expensive in October by 41.5 percent compared to the same time last year, unprocessed food by 15.5 percent, industrial products by 6.1 percent and services by 4.3 percent.

Core inflation, closely monitored by economists and central banks, was 6.4 percent in October.