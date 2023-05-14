Esther Perez-Ruiz told Reuters on Sunday, “There is no truth to reports that the International Monetary Fund is asking Pakistan to raise new funds worth eight billion dollars.”

It said the conditions for granting external financing had not changed throughout the discussions under a review that would clear the way for $1.1 billion to be provided to the cash-strapped South Asian country as part of a $6.5 billion IMF package.

An expert-level agreement on the review has been delayed since November, with almost 100 days since the last expert-level mission visited Pakistan, the longest delay since at least 2008.

On Thursday, the IMF stressed that obtaining commitments from friendly countries on external financing was necessary before it would agree to release bailout funds.

The UAE, Saudi Arabia and China provided aid to Pakistan in March and April after promising to cover part of the funding shortfall.

According to data released on Thursday, the reserves of the Central Bank of Pakistan fell by 74 million dollars to 4.38 billion dollars, covering the value of imports for about a month.

Pakistan’s Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said during a seminar on Thursday that Pakistan will not default on its debts either with or without the help of the IMF and the country cannot take any additional harsh measures to meet the conditions of the fund.

Pakistan backed off a fuel subsidy program that had raised concerns from the International Monetary Fund.

Perez Ruiz stated that the Pakistani authorities committed to the fund at the spring meetings, which were held last month, that they would not implement the mutual support plan in fiscal year 2023 or beyond.