The fund’s new report found that reforming the “fragmented” trade policy landscape and improving the implementation of existing free trade agreements in Africa could contribute to increasing some intra-African trade flows by more than 50 percent.

The economic repercussions may be significant, as the IMF report expected its recommendations to contribute to an increase in real per capita production in African countries by “more than ten percent.”

Achieving this economic progress requires better implementation of the 2018 free trade agreement known as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). Which covers an area with a total gross domestic product of three trillion dollars by 2022.

The IMF said such change would also require additional reforms to the continent’s current trading environment, in sectors such as transport and border infrastructure.

According to the report, “Integration of regional trade will become the engine of economies on the continent to transition to more growth and job creation in a changing international environment.”

Research on similar proposals suggests they would help lift between 30 and 50 million people in Africa out of extreme poverty, according to the IMF.