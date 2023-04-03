For former BC president, autarchy fulfills its role by keeping interest rates high until the government organizes spending

Former Minister of Finance and President of the BC (Central bank) Henrique Meirelles (União Brasil) said that in order to meet the government’s demand to lower inflation, the municipality needs to keep interest rates high.

“The more the government spends, the more the Central Bank needs to raise interest rates to contain inflation; if the government controls spending, monetary policy can lower interest rates”, he wrote in a column for the newspaper The State of S. Paulo published this Monday (3.Apr.2023). “Lower interest rates and more inflation to spend now do not help Brazil.”

Meirelles also defended the independence of the Central Bank. He cited as an example the submission of the Fed (Federal Reserve, the US Central Bank), under Arthur Burns, to US President Richard Nixon. At the time, the country experienced stagflation – inflation with stagnant economic growth and unemployment. “The next president had to [do Fed], Paul Volker, raised interest rates to a stratospheric 21% a year to control inflation. Afterwards, the USA lived 20 years of prosperity.”

At the last Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) meeting, on March 22, the Selic rate was maintained at 13.75% per annum. The basic interest rate has been at this level since September 2022.

The decision to keep the Selic rate at 13.75% was unanimous. BC president Roberto Campos Neto has been pressured by the president’s government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) to reduce the rate. According to Meirelles, “for decision-making, technical data is sufficient; no matter the talk of politics”.

“Interest rates are high now because the spending ceiling has been breached, with excess public spending”, he completed.

To control government accounts, the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadpresented on Thursday (March 30) the new spending ceiling, called by the government “tax framework”. Read more here.

With the change, the Executive seeks to ensure credibility and predictability for the economy and for the financing of public services such as health, education and public security.

“Brazil has high demand for social spending. To meet this, it is more effective to choose priorities, cut expenses in other areas and seek investments. Some things that seem new in Brazil are mere repetition – and their result is predictable”, concluded the former BC.