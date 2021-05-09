I.In May 1941, the British economist John Maynard Keynes met young American colleagues in Washington to discuss the consequences of the strong government spending programs associated with World War II. After years of sobering economic development, the Americans were talking about the salutary effects of government debt policies on the economy and employment. Keynes talked about the dangers of high government debt to inflation if the economy overheated. At that time, the inflation rate in the United States was 2.3 percent, and new indebtedness was rising from 2.8 percent (1941) of economic output to 12.3 percent (1942). The Briton regarded a sharp rise in the price of raw materials as a likely trigger for inflation. He therefore recommended countermeasures in good time, for which his young American colleagues showed even less understanding than for his analyzes.

Even if, according to a well-known bon mot by Mark Twain, history does not repeat itself, but at best rhymes, it is worth comparing it with the present: Today the inflation rate in the United States is roughly at the level of 1941 and, as then, prices for raw materials are rising clear. Last year, new government debt reached 14.9 percent of economic output, its highest level in the post-war period, and this year it is likely to exceed ten percent. Today, economists of the no longer entirely younger generation, such as Larry Summers, Olivier Blanchard and, most recently, Janet Yellen, who have still read their Keynes, warn of the dangers of a combination of economic overheating and increasing inflation, while many younger colleagues are happy about each other Major program that President Joe Biden uses to increase government demand.

The United States is further ahead in the business cycle than the Europeans; In addition, with a younger population and less encrusted and regulated markets, Americans enjoy more significant long-term growth potential than the Old Continent. But in Europe too, with the vaccination campaigns under way, the economy should start a strong recovery in the course of the year, which should carry on well into the coming year. A strong increase in overall economic demand meets supply that is characterized by rising raw material prices and partially damaged global supply chains. These developments will not leave consumer prices completely unaffected over time. Towards the end of the year, the inflation rate in Germany could exceed the three percent mark, additionally driven by temporary special effects such as the elimination of last year’s sales tax cut.

What matters

Temporary increases in inflation rates need not have any dramatic effects. This was shown by German reunification, when the rate reached 5.1 percent in 1992, but then quickly fell to below two percent. It would therefore be dubious to consider a period of high inflation rates to be certain today. In his talks in Washington, Keynes emphasized what matters: Politicians must prepare in good time for the eventuality that inflation could become a serious problem.

Monetary policy as well as financial policy and foreign trade policy are called for. Monetary policy should consistently reduce its crisis measures as the crisis is gradually overcome and, by emphasizing its vigilance towards inflationary risks, prevent the formation of higher inflation expectations among consumers and companies. In that case, however, bond purchase programs cannot simply be continued under all sorts of pretexts.

Governments would have to accept that expansionary fiscal policy has its place in a crisis, but is counterproductive in a recovery, and poor election forecasts are no justification for questioning constitutionally anchored debt rules. Both the Union and the SPD are doing themselves no favors when, desperately panting on the green zeitgeist, they want to improve their electoral chances through generous state willingness to borrow. SPD economists in particular should urgently read Keynes.

Brittle global supply chains, in turn, illustrate the high value of the global economy. Anyone who wants to bring foreign production home at high costs and fend off cheap foreign competition through tariffs will bring inflation into the house.