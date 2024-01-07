Moneglia – The mayor of Moneglia, Claudio Magro, and Don Stefano Giupponi were also protagonists of the living nativity scene in Moneglia. First citizen and parish priest They played the role of two of the Three Wise Men in the performance, which attracted a lot of public participation, and which took place in the evocative setting of the Villafranca Tower, curated by the Mononeglia artistic theater group coordinated by Maria Grazia Rebuzzi. The event has returned to animate the locality of the district, on the occasion of the eight hundred years since the first living nativity scene wanted by San Francesco in Greccio.