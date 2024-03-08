La Spezia – With the excuse of having to carry out research for the University of Perugia, induced young women to undress to undergo a weight test on a biometric scale in a gym locker room.

Unbeknownst to them, however, he did secretly filming videos. This is why a 40 year old was arrested by the Carabinieri of the Investigative Unit of Genoa. The provision, resulting from investigations carried out in 2021 by the Carabinieri Station of Monegliaresults in a sentence of over 4 years of imprisonment for the crimes of child pornography, illicit interference in private life and possession of child pornography material.

The facts date back to the period 2019-2021. Following searches, the man was found in possession of child pornography images and videos contained in his devices.