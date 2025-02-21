Monedero denies the accusations of sexual harassment and says that we will have to “clarify” his departure from the party

The co -founder of Podemos Juan Carlos Monedero has denied the accusations of sexual harassment of women and has assured that we can “have to clarify things” about how his departure was: if he was thrown or left.

Pode

eldiario.es has published that Podemos received various complaints from women about the purse behaviors, one of them in 2023 by pointing out that “to bother and hand out young women in party environments”. The party alleges that he took him from public acts but without communicating the reasons. This Thursday it was learned that the Complutense University, where Monedero is a professor, has an investigation against him for sexual harassment.

Questioned in case he recognizes those accusations, Monedero has responded that “obviously not”, in statements to the ‘Boca de Cuatro program, collected by Europa Press.

“I have an advantage and I do not have one person and a character, I am only the same person,” he said, in the veiled allusion to the former Dimir of Íñigo Errejón, who when he left the seat after being accused of sexual violence claimed to have arrived to the “limit of the contradiction between the character and the person.”

Monedero has defended that “always” has “given the face.” “I have nothing to hide,” he said, after affirming that “when everything is clarified” will give “all the explanations that are missing.”

And when he was asked if he left Podemos or threw the game, who argues that he took him away when he knew from the complaints, he said that “Podemos will have to clarify things.”

This Thursday Eldiario.es published that Podemos received a complaint in writing on September 12, 2023 and another complaint of a second woman that same month against Monedero: “Mr. Juan Carlos Monedero is dedicated to bothering and handling young women in environments of the environments of the party in which you have access to them. ” The direction of the party ensures that when they knew these facts they took a purse from all public events, but without communicating the reasons

This Friday, eldiaria.es has published that the dome of Podemos in 2016 that a woman, a militant of the party, had lived a “serious episode” with purse, an incident in which another woman would also have been affected and that it happened after An act of the party in Catalonia. At that time, just two years after its foundation, Podemos did not have a protocol against harassment.

The affected told several people from Podem and the events arrived at the state area of ​​equality, which raised the issue “up” to inform the dome and ask for responsibilities, as three different sources have confirmed to this medium. He managed that situation.