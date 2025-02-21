In clear reference to Íñigo Errejón, he pointed out that, luckily, he does not have “a person and a character”

The co -founder of Podemos Juan Carlos Monedero has denied the accusations of sexual harassment of women who are dating in recent days and has assured that we can “have to clarify things” about his departure from the party: If they threw or left.

Monedero has responded that “obviously not” has anything to do with the aforementioned accusations, in statements to the ‘Boca de Cuatro program, collected by Europa Press.

“I have an advantage and I don’t have a person and a character, I’m just the same person,” he said, in veiled allusion to the former addressed of adding Íñigo Errejónthat when he left the seat after being accused of sexual violence, he said he had reached the “limit of the contradiction between the character and the person.”

Monedero has defended that “always” has “given the face.” “I have nothing to hide”he said, after affirming that “when everything is clarified” he will give “all the explanations that are needed.”









And when he was asked if he left Podemos or threw the game, which argues that he took him away when he learned from the complaints, he said that “Podemos will have to clarify things.”