The Mexican company Neurona Consulting, parent company of the Spanish company Neurona Comunidad whose electoral contracts are the subject of judicial investigation, paid more than 26,000 euros to the co-founder of Podemos Juan Carlos Monedero for an invoice that the investigators indicate as “false.”

This is stated in a report made on November 3 by the Economic and Fiscal Crime Unit (UDEF) that is part of the summary of the secret piece of the ‘Neurona’ case, where the alleged illegal financing of the ‘purple’ party is investigated, and to which Europa Press has had access.

In this police report, it is indicated that Monedero received on January 25, 2019 a transfer of 26,200.31 euros from Neurona Consulting and that it later justified it with what the UDEF describes as a “false invoice” in a ‘sketch’ on the framework business added to the summary.

According to the UDEF account, the bank provisionally blocked the current account of Monedero while waiting for it to credit such income, for which it delivered an invoice dated December 30, 2018 for $ 30,000 under the concept of “300 hours of face-to-face consulting Buenos Aires, Mexico and Colombia ».

The UDEF believes that this invoice “would have been prepared ‘ad hoc'” because “it gathers enough evidence to suggest that it is a false invoice.”

In a later order, dated November 17, Judge Juan José Escalonilla accepts the arguments of the UDEF and points first to the concept, due to “the habitual nature of the issuance of false invoices under the protection of the alleged performance of advisory services , as it is a difficult service to verify ».

It also draws attention to the fact that “only Neurona Consulting itself appears as the issuer, when the logical thing is that, if Juan Carlos Monedero was the provider of said service, it should be issued by him, not also containing the receiver.”

Likewise, Escalonilla considers it suspicious that “it is dated December 30, 2018, corresponding to a Sunday and also being invoice number 1, which allows rationally conclude, based on the date of said invoice, that a single day from At the end of the year no more invoices have been issued, and therefore there has been no activity “.

With all this, for the instructor, “it can be concluded that said document was prepared ‘ad hoc’ to justify said deposit in said bank account, not meeting the requirements of an invoice”.

In addition, the judge points out that “incidentally” it can be concluded that this payment to Monedero “was related to the subsequent foundation or constitution of the commercial company Neurona Comunidad and the alleged hiring of it by the United We Can electoral coalition.”

Payments in hotels and restaurants



Another report from the UDEF, from mid-November 2020 and which is in the summary to which Europa Press has had access, analyzes the only bank account of Neurona Comunidad, in which Elías Castejón appears as attorney-in-fact, and it is observed that the income comes almost entirely from the Podemos environment. “Of the 435,644.53 euros entered, 431,243 euros correspond to income from said training,” the researchers indicate.

In relation to the charges, according to the UDEF “they do not reflect the usual nature of the financial movements of a commercial activity, and there are no payments that show the provision of services.” They were transferred to the Mexican company Creative Advice Interactive Group for an amount of 308,257.20 euros through Elías Castejón SL

As for the rest of the payments, the report details that they are made with the only card associated with the account, which is owned by the owner of Neurona Comunidad, the Mexican citizen César Hernández. These are payments in different hotels and restaurants both in Spain and in Mexico, Bolivia or Ecuador, as well as in travel and the payment of a video camera to a person around them.

Other amounts, for a total of 5,360 euros, are made through the ‘Hal Cash’ application, a payment method that allows money to be sent immediately via mobile phone, so that it can be withdrawn instantly in cash at anyone of the ATMs or terminals associated with the system “and which in this case have as beneficiaries people linked to the Podemos Ganar Alcorcón political formation.”

Contracts with Neuron



The case started with a complaint filed in December 2019 by the former lawyer of Podemos José Manuel Calvente about several allegedly criminal acts that have already been archived, with the exception of the electoral contract signed by the ‘morados’ with the political consultancy Neurona Comunidad por valor of 363,000 for the general election campaign of April 28, 2019.

Ecalonilla tries to determine if Neurona did the job for which Podemos was hired. To prove this, the party has delivered a series of material, including various videos that would have been produced by the company and that the judge has ordered to analyze to clarify whether this was really the case.

In September, the instructor decided to open a separate and secret room to, as explained in the summary, “to prevent knowledge by the parties of the practice of the proceedings (…) may give rise to interference or manipulation that may compromise the result of the investigation seriously, an extreme that can be seen mainly in relation to bank accounts as new movements can be made in order to distort the purpose and legal significance of previous movements.