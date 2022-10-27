The painting New York City 1 , made in 1941 and consisting of horizontal and vertical red, yellow and blue adhesive strips, has been part of the inventory of the NRW State Gallery in Düsseldorf since 1980. Unlike an almost identical oil ‘photo’ taken at the same time, which hangs in the leading modern art center Pompidou in Paris, the sticky strip photo was rotated 180 degrees shortly after Mondrian’s death in 1944, according to curator Susanne Meyer-Büser.

The art historian gave several clues to her assumption. A photo taken in Mondrian’s studio shortly after Mondrian’s death shows the tape image on the easel in a different direction: the denser stripes are at the top edge and thus run exactly like the oil painting in Paris. The course of the adhesive strips with their dirty tear-off edges also confirmed the suspicion. ,, So it can be said: the painting New York City 1 from the art collection is upside down,” said Meyer-Büser.