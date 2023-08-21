Comparisons are hateful, but they are becoming more and more fashionable in art museums. In Madrid, the Prado is offering an exhibition this summer that pits Picasso against El Greco. In Paris, two of the shows of the year are comparative studies between painting masters: the Musée d’Orsay seeks parallels between Manet and Degas, while the Louis Vuitton Foundation has preferred to contrast Warhol with Basquiat. In London, the Royal Academy has spent years betting on this exercise: one sample compared Dalí with Duchamp and another, Munch with Tracey Emin. Searching for meeting points between unusual couples allows us to reread the history of art from new angles.

The Tate Modern joins this trend with Forms of Life, an exhibition that pits the work of Piet Mondrian, the Dutch pioneer of abstraction, against that of Hilma af Klint, the Swedish painter, unknown in her time, who would have broken with figurative language at least five years before Kandinsky. From the outset, the pairing seems forced: the work of the two artists, which can be seen at the London museum until September 3 (then it will go to the Kunstmuseum in The Hague), does not bear much resemblance at first glance. Mondrian painted his familiar grids, which he filled in with a palette of primary colors, while Af Klint preferred circles, ovals, and spirals in pastel shades. The work of the former, influenced by Russian Constructivism, seems Cartesian to the core. The second, a follower of the occult, used to paint under the effects of hypnosis.

‘Botanical Drawing’ (1890), by Hilma af Klint, and ‘Red Amaryllis with blue background’ (1909-10), by Piet Mondrian.

The sample discovers unsuspected coincidences between the two. The two painters were born just a decade apart: the Swedish one, in 1862, and the Dutch one, ten years later. They received an academic training and began painting conventional landscapes, before progressively abandoning figuration. In that transition, his fascination with flora and fauna played a fundamental role. The botanical studies of both that are exhibited in London indicate a common desire to use artistic language to make the laws of nature visible (and understandable). In the case of Mondrian, in just a few years he went from signing bucolic watercolors to turning tree branches into rectangles. “It is about offering an alternative history of geometric abstraction and rethinking its relationship with nature, leaving behind the clichés that ensure that abstract painters rejected the natural environment”, says curator Briony Fer.

The rigid symmetry of Mondrian’s paintings may indicate extreme rationality. The Tate enunciates a novel thesis: in reality, his geometric work arises from an interest in esotericism that links him to Af Klint. The two artists were associated, since the early years of the 20th century, with the Theosophical Society founded by the philosopher and occultist Rudolf Steiner. Like him, both painters were convinced that humanity and nature were part of a single cosmic entity dissolved in the ether, an invisible and indivisible energy that united everything. The two painted, three years apart, two paintings with the title of Evolutionwho conveyed that same idea.

‘Evolution’ (1911), by Piet Mondrian, and ‘Evolution’ (1908), by Hilma af Klint.

However, the differences between the two also abound along the way. The main one has to do with his posterity. Mondrian would go down in history as a key figure in the break that was the avant-garde, and he had gained fame since the 1910s. Af Klint, on the other hand, would be ignored until his death in 1944, the same year the Dutchman died, and was not fully recognized until a decade ago. In 2013, the Moderna in Stockholm rediscovered her work, exhibited until then with a dropper, in a major exhibition that later traveled throughout Europe. Five years later, the Guggenheim in New York dedicated a retrospective to him that attracted 600,000 visitors, making it the most viewed in the museum’s history.

Since then, Af Klint has become a pop phenomenon, inspiring documentaries, biographies, virtual reality experiments and fashion collections, reaching a level of fame surpassed only by a handful of women artists, like Frida Kahlo or Yayoi Kusama. Until not so long ago, her work was not even considered art, but rather an esoteric trifle. Just ten years ago, MoMA refused to include one of her works in an exhibition on the origins of abstraction. In 2019, she corrected the mistake during the grand reopening of her permanent collection in code woke and hung a painting by Af Klint (a loan) next to works by Kandinsky, Delaunay and Kupka. “Now she no longer seems like a stranger among these names. His works no longer seem secondary, ”the MoMA chief curator, Ann Temkin, admitted at the time in the room dedicated to the first abstract painters.

Mondrian would go down in history as a key figure of the avant-garde, while Af Klint was ignored until his death in 1944.

The Tate Modern now highlights three ideas that have been gaining influence in the art world for years. The first is that, in the race toward abstraction, it doesn’t really matter who led the way to the finish line. This formal search was shared by dozens of artists who painted in similar ways in different parts of the planet, despite not knowing each other: this is the case of Af Klint and Mondrian, who never met and could not know their respective works. Like all paradigm shifts in art history, from genre painting to the moving image, abstraction was not due to the individual genius of a visionary, but to a common concern.

Secondly, the exhibition integrates theosophy and the occult into a history of 20th century art, as the Grand Palais in Paris did in 2018 with a groundbreaking retrospective dedicated to kupka. After all, the influential essay that Kandinsky published in 1911 was entitled Of the spiritual in art. In this new context, Af Klint no longer seems a marginal figure, nor does Mondrian necessarily so mainstream”, writes Frances Morris, director of the Tate Modern until a few months ago, in the exhibition catalogue, where she says she is in favor of breaking with “the monoculture of art history”. And finally, the exhibition insists on the obsession with rediscovering artists ignored in their time, to whom museums now open wide the doors that were closed to them in not so distant times.

One of Hilma af Klint’s ‘Temple Paintings’ (1906-1915), and Mondrian’s ‘Composition in colour B’ (1917).

In Barcelona, ​​the MNAC exhibits this summer the guided hand, an exhibition about two women who understood the creative act, like the Swedish painter, as an altered state of consciousness: the Catalan Josefa Tolrà and the British Madge Gill. Both were born in the 1880s and died around 1960. They didn’t know each other at all, but they both drew automatically during long nights and spread mystical, pacifist, and feminist messages through poetic calligrams and cosmic spirals that they aspired to represent. unseen. The same could be said of Georgiana Houghton, another artist (and medium) discovered in recent years.

Back in London, the Tate closes the tour with the paintings for the temple by Af Klint. The artist painted these dozen canvases following the orders of a supposed angel named Amaliel. Far from ridiculing it, the exhibition contrasts this series with the mythical compositions of Mondrian, the black squares stained with red, blue and yellow that he began working on in 1916 —a year after Af Klint concluded his series— and which ended up changing the history of art. Under their sensible and solemn appearance, they tried to oppose the spiritual and the material, the masculine and the feminine, demonstrating a will similar to that of their Swedish co-religionist. “Their union is happiness,” she wrote. Suddenly, Af Klint’s paintings no longer seem like the works of a lunatic, but rather an experiment ahead of her time.

