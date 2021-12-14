Heirs of artist Piet Mondrian want back a painting that is in the hands of a museum in the American city of Philadelphia. According to the local newspaper Philadelphia Inquirer the heirs believe that they are entitled to it because the work of art was stolen by the Nazis.











The descendants started legal action against the Philadelphia Museum of Art last week. The museum plans to defend itself against the “false claim” of the heirs, the newspaper reports. According to the museum, Mondrian never claimed any of his rights before his death in 1944 Composition with blue. The Philadelphia Inquirer writes that after its completion in 1926, the artwork was soon exhibited in a German museum. There the painting hung until it was seized by the Nazis and sold through an art gallery in 1939.

The buyer was art dealer AE Gallatin. The Mondrian went to the Philadelphia Museum of Art after Gallatin’s death in 1952. The museum reports that Gallatin had received assistance and permission from Mondrian to exhibit Composition with Blue. The two would also have been good friends. Composition with blue is a work by the Dutch painter and theorist Piet Mondriaan (1872-1944), which consists of two black lines on a white surface. There is a blue area ‘wedged in’ at the intersection of both lines. The painting is tilted forty-five degrees, so that the lines run vertically and horizontally.

The painting Victory Boogie Woogie raised no less than 37 million in 1997, was bought by the National Art Property Fund and hangs in the Municipal Museum of The Hague. © EPA



Mondriaan is known as a pioneer of abstract and non-figurative art and is best known for reducing forms to essential elements and his primary use of colour. Heirs say the work is now worth at least $100 million (more than $88 million). In 2015, the New York auction house Christie’s won a record $50 million for Mondrian’s work. Composition III (Composition with red, blue, yellow and black), over 44.4 million euros. In 1997, the National Art Property Fund Foundation paid 37 million euros for the painting Victory Boogie Woogie.

