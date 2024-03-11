Michele Santoro does business in the publishing world, but the project doesn't take off: losses of 109 thousand euros in 2023. And Romeo (The Reformist) runs to the rescue

One of the most “justicialist” left-wing journalists in Italy forms a partnership with a well-known entrepreneur sentenced in the first instance to two years and six months for corruption, only to be later acquitted in the second instance, and who already has a foot in publishing and does account on funds provided by a region led by Brothers of Italy. The journalist is Michele Santoroan established television host who two years ago created the Mondonuovo srl who had to edit a new digital newspaper. He was a minority shareholder with 49%. Mosai.Co srla digital consultancy company, headed by Matteo Forte. But the publishing project never fully took off, so much so that the budget 2023 it ended with revenues for just 210 thousand euros and one loss of 109 thousand euros after that of around 28 thousand euros in the first year of activity.

And so a few days ago in Rome in front of the notary Luca Troili Roberto Baratta, sole director of the srl, showed up to approve a capital increase of 323 thousand euros. The administrator then stated that “the shareholders briefly expressed their intention to subscribe only part of the increase to allow entry into the capital of a third partner identified in Romeo Editore”. This is controlled by the Romeo Partecipazioni which is headed by the Neapolitan entrepreneur Alfredo Romeoamong other things recently editor of “The Reformist”, convicted at the end of 2022 in the first instance in the Consip affair, but acquitted today. So Santoro paid only 36,975 euros and that's what he did Mosaic paying 335 thousand 525 euros. Romeo Publisher will pay 100 thousand euros but this – the report specifies – will only happen when New World will be eligible to request a subsidized loan from the SME Capitalization Fund provided by the Lazio Region, led by Francesco Rocca, exponent of the Brothers of Italy.

Romeo, born in 1953, is one of “king” of procurement public with her Romeo Gestioni and in 2019 he bought “Il Riformista” from the group Tosinvest (Angelucci) and of which Matteo Renzi he was director until earlier this year. Romeo Editore closed 2022 (last available financial statement) with revenues of 618 thousand and a loss of 690 thousand euros, repaid through members' payments. Romeo Gestioni, the main operator, closed 2022 with revenues of over 114 million and a profit of around 13 million.