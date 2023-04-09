Lorenzo Zubiatewhose stage name is mondonguitorejected the statements of the comedian Pompinchuwho made the decision to step aside from the show “Los ambulantes de la risa”, a sequence of the “Sábado con Andrés” program, after stating that he did not receive any remuneration, but only a tip for the humor sketches he starred in.

Those words would have triggered the cancellation of the sequence. For this reason, Mondonguito, one of the comedians who belonged to the space, spoke out about what happened.

What did Pompinchu say about “Los ambulantes de la risa”?

Alonso Gonzales (Pompinchú) told a local media that the reason he left “Los ambulantes de la risa” was motivated because they were only offered to be on the air for a month as part of a segment of the Andrés Hurtado program.

“I thought they were going to give us our own program for street comedians and not work for others. In other words, we are only going to work for Andrés Hurtado in a space, which is for him, for a month,” he told El Popular.

Pompinchú announced his retirement from the show “Los ambulantes de la risa”. Photo: Composition/America Capture/Broadcast

Added to this, he said that he was not going to receive a salary, only some tips, with which he was not enough to cover his expenses. “It’s better that I dedicate myself to selling my chocolates and nothing else,” he said.

Mondonguito annoyed with Pompinchú for saying that they did not receive a salary

When interviewed by his partner Pildorita, Lorenzo Zubiate pointed out that Alonso Gonzales (Pompinchú) showed inappropriate behavior during rehearsals and was very hasty in ensuring that they did not receive a salary.

Also, he specified the amount that Andrés Hurtado gave them after finishing his first sketch on the air. “Everything was over, we were calm, the production guy comes and gives me 100 dollars (…) ‘Here Andrés is acknowledging the cost of his tickets, excuse them that the other week will be better; Andrés is happy’”, the production staff told him.

Finally, he blamed his colleague Pompinchú for the departure of “Los ambulantes de la risa” from the air. “He should not have said that Andrés and Panamericana did not pay us, he knows what he has done, he has done us tremendous damage,” he added.

Kike Suero contradicts Pompinchú and affirms that they did have a salary

Another of the comedians of “Los ambulantes de la risa” who spoke out to categorically reject what Pompinchú expressed was Kike Suero. The comedian assured that both he and the rest of his colleagues on the show did receive payment for his work.

“It is not true what Pompinchú said that they paid us tips, because Andrés Hurtado himself sent us an envelope to divide us among six before going out to perform on his program, and there were 2,000 dollars. For the 10 minutes that we acted, we got more than a thousand soles, and that is not a tip, ”he told Trome.