Swedish athlete Armand Duplantis also known as ‘Mondo’ Duplantis, This Friday has established the new world jump with pole jumping in 6.27 meters, improving its plusmarca during the All Star Perche by SCC, an under roof racing that has been played in the Maison des Sports, in Clermont-Ferrand (France).

Duplantis, that to his 25 years is European, world and Olympic multi -champion From this discipline, the ribbon put in those 6.27 meters exceeded at the first attempt. Thanks to this he placed the leader of the contest, ahead of the Greek Emmanouil Kararalis and the Australian Kurtis Marschall, and delighted a pavilion given to an almost ‘adoptive son’.

Not surprisingly, the Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie is a duplantis, who has happened as a plusmarchist of a modality that he has in the Swede to his great attraction of the last five years. In addition, the veteran and laureate French pertiguista is the organizer of this meeting of the All Star Perche by SCC, whose first edition was on February 25, 2016.