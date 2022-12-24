The round of the gods has also ended quarter finals of the first edition of Mondo Auto Awards, the contest which through our Instagram channel and the online magazine offers readers the opportunity to vote the best car of this 2022 after the editorial team selected four representatives per category, with electric cars, SUVs, supercars and small cars competing for the final victory. After the group stage, therefore, it was the turn of the first knockout round, to face off Maserati MC20 Cielo and Jeep Avenger, Ferrari Thoroughbred against Fiat 500XLamborghini Urus Performante against Abarth 695 and finally Ferrari 296 GTB against Kia EV6.

In the first dispute, the winner was the MC20 Sky, with 435 votes, on the first electric car of the American brand of Stellantis which stopped at 50 preferences. The challenge between the first Cavallino SUV and the Fiat crossover has no history, with the Purosangue finishing with 562 votes against the 36 of the Turin brand model. Among other things, the first high-wheeled Prancing Horse car also turned out to be the most voted in the quarter-finals. The challenge between the Lamborghini Urus Performante and the Abarth 695 was more intense, with the Taurus to excel thanks to 320 votes against the 171 of the Scorpio car. Finally, another one-way challenge: the Ferrari 296 GTB leaves no way out for the Kia EV6, reaching the semifinals with 476 preferences against only 43 for the Korean electric.

Now it’s time for the penultimate act of Mondo Auto Awards, with the semifinals: the Cavallino hybrid V6 berlinetta will face the super SUV from Sant’Agata Bolognese while the Purosangue will face the Maserati MC20 Cielo. We remind you that to express your preference, you can choose the car you prefer in the pools below and also vote in the stories of our official Instagram profile @formulapassion.it. Hurry, you will only have 24 hours of time.







