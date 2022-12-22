The first phase has ended World Auto Awards, the award for the best model of 2022 decided directly by the readers of FormulaPassion. Adding up the votes cast on the site and in the Instagram social pool, there was the first selection in the initial list of 16 cars ready to play for the final victory. This leaves only 8 cars that have entered thanks to your preferences to the knockout stage which will officially start now. But let’s go in order. Only two cars could enter the next phase, here are the results.

In the group of small cars, no hope for Launch Ypsilon which despite being the best seller in the B segment does not go beyond 23 votes. Another elimination from Group A was the Toyota Aygo, with only 57 votes. Therefore, the Fiat 500X with 61 preferences and above all the Abarth 695 which literally dominated its group with 185 votes went through. In Group B, another game without history, with Ferrari Purosangue standing out as the undisputed winner with 223 preferences, followed by Lamborghini Urus with 42 votes, by Alfa Romeo Tonale (31) and by Maserati Grecale (20). In group C there was more tussle, even if the reduced gap still saw a model stand out clearly. We are talking about Jeep Avenger with 110 votes, ahead of Kia EV6 with 73 preferences, Tesla Model Y with 67 and Renault Megane E-Tech Electric with 59. Finally, group D, that of supercars: Ferrari 296 GTB raised its voice, with 122 votes ahead of Maserati Cielo with 79 and Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica with 68. Last was the Porsche 911 GT3 RS with 61 preferences.

So the quarter-finals are starting now, with the Thoroughbred Ferrari which will challenge the Fiat 500X, the Lamborghini Urus which will instead face the Abarth 695 while the Maserati MC20 Cielo will face the Jeep Avenger and finally the Ferrari 296 GTB will then play against the Kia EV6. From here the semi-finalists will come out, with the crosses that foresee the winner of Purosangue vs 500X against that of the challenge between MC20 Cielo and Avenger while on the other side the winners of Urus vs 695 and EV6 against 296 will face each other. Now it’s your turn, vote for the World Auto Awards.







Previous







Next



Take Our Poll







Previous







Next



Take Our Poll







Previous







Next



Take Our Poll







Previous







Next



Take Our Poll