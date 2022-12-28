In the end he won one Ferrari. And there weren’t many doubts about this even before the voting of the final for the assignment of the Mondo Auto Awards 2022 began. Yes, because in the last act of our contest, the first edition of the special prize assigned by readers to the car that left the most mark in this year that draws to a close, there were two models of the Prancing Horse. On the one hand the Ferrari 296 GTBsberlinetta equipped with the six-cylinder hybrid engine, a short wheelbase, super sporty model capable of captivating from the very first glance thanks to its lines expertly traced by the Centro Stile.

On the other side the Thoroughbred Ferrari, the first high-wheeled model of the Maranello car manufacturer capable of reaching the final of the 2022 World Auto Awards after beating the competition right from the group stage. However, it is difficult to beat the 296 GTB, a model that hit the mark by expanding the range of the Modena-based brand with a compact sports solution that was actually missing. Even the choice of engine, with the innovative V6 that returns after decades under the skin of a Ferrari model has been able to immediately whet the passion at an international level and above all of our readers who have rewarded the berlinetta. A generational challenge if you will, a super sports car against an SUV, two opposing factions despite having the same logo on the nose of these two models.

Both on Instagram and on our website the Ferrari 296 GTB got more preferences: in detail, 143 votes came from social networks, against the 94 preferences expressed for the Purosangue, while in our magazine the difference was more subtle, with 123 votes for the Berlinetta against the 100 expressed for the SUV with the 725 HP V12. The 296 GTB thus won the first edition of the Mondo Auto Awards, thanks to all those who voted!