Mohammed Hassan (Dubai)

In all languages, and in all channels, the Dubai World Cup race will be shown, with a total prize fund of $ 26.5 million, and the world’s attention will be directed to Dubai to watch the live broadcast of the Silver Jubilee evening on 40 television stations, and horses from more than a dozen countries compete in nine first-class races. , Including six competitions for the first group, in “the most exciting races in the world.”

Dubai Racing Club and distribution and production company, RMG, have signed with a host of leading networks that will be showing the event live, and there is unprecedented interest in racing in the United States, with Fox Sports presenting the challenge live for the first time on FS1.

The UAE Derby in the second category for a distance of 1900 meters attracts international horses with riders from England, Uruguay and Japan. The Emirates Derby is an integral part of the “Road to the Kentucky Derby”, where it awards points on a scale of 100-40-20-10, and the Kentucky Derby for the first class. The 2000m is America’s most famous horse, and is designed to attract the world’s best horses at the age of three to the starting gates in Louisville, Kentucky.

And this year, the race includes two American foals who were trained and shipped to Dubai in search of a back door in the Kentucky Derby, and they are “Impflant”, supervised by Doug O’Neill, and “Logamo”.

On the evening of $ 12 million, Frankie Dettori is discussing with Great Scott to win the Dubai World Cup so that he can equal the record for jockey Jerry Bailey winning the dear title, which he achieved 4 times, and he will also achieve a historic victory in the race in the name of Saudi Arabia.