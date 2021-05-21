The coach of the Spanish women’s team, Lucas Mondelo, spoke for the first time since the national team is concentrated in Valencia, and before facing France, twice, on Sunday and Monday, in friendly matches.

The coach explained how he faces this summer in which the National Team must defend the double continental winding (champion in 2017 and 2019) and also try to do a good job in the Tokyo Olympics. “Things have to be taken as they come. Zero regrets. The positive mindset is that where there may be a problem, find an opportunity. From the outset, when they told us: two tournaments, the Eurobasket and the Olympics … you say ‘la leche’. Then you think about how I’m going to put this together. I’m not worried about the physical load. We are going to handle this well. What worries me is the mental load. Because we all have a stress with the issue of Covid. Plus the competitive stress. They have been in European and Spanish finals. Also four days have ended“Mondelo explains.

The technician does not hide and the challenge is to achieve a medal in the Eurobasket, something that would give more “chance” for the Games: “We We balance everything to a competition, which is the European. We must do our best, grow in preparation, physical and technical … We hope to do well and get the eighth medal in a row. Color is not the least of it, but if we succeed, we have done a good job. And then en the Olympics you can have even more chance. It will be very difficult because there are eight teams with medal capacity but you already face it differently “.

Laia Palau: “We have more responsibility to play at home”

On the other hand, the team captain, Laia Palau, He also spoke of the team’s responsibility for playing in Spain. “Being the last European champions does not mean that we will be the next champions of Europe. On the contrary, history says that this is very difficult. Being a favorite means that all teams know that you are the favorite. Whereupon they redouble their efforts against you. The way of being humble has worked very well for us and not think about what we have done but what we can do. Stay the same, lthe only difference is that we play at home. We have a greater responsibility because there are more people working on all this. but we will also have their energy and the people who will push us. We already lived it in the Tenerife World Cup. We hope not to disappoint but not for them but for ourselves ”.

In addition, Palau, 41, analyzed the Mondelo group, which this time it combines a mix between youth and experience in the selection. “This is the law of life. The ones that have been around the longest, the ones that arrive new… Each one has to contribute their things. We are very happy that there is this youth that has made this League so wonderful, that they adapt as soon as possible to the style of play of this team that is very consolidated because we have been working together for many years. We still need the arrival of NdourWe have some touches… that’s what Lucas is here to put each one of us in our place… For our part, we train well every day to reach the European Championship in the best way possible ”, commented the base of Uni Girona and the National Team.