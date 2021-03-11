The International Astronomy Center announced that next Monday, March 15, the first of Shaaban, the adoption of the sighting of the crescent.

The director of the International Astronomy Center, Engineer Mohamed Shawkat Odeh, said that the month of Rajab began in most countries of the Islamic world on Saturday, February 13th, so most countries will investigate the crescent of the month of Shaban on Saturday, March 13th.

He added, the central conjunction will take place on that day at ten in the morning and 21 minutes GMT, and on that day, the crescent cannot be seen from anywhere in the Islamic world using the telescope or with the naked eye due to its short stay in the sky after sunset, with the possibility of photographing it with astronomical imaging technique with difficulty.

He explained that with regard to the values ​​of the crescent on Saturday, March 13th in some Arab and Islamic cities .. Jakarta, the conjunction will take place after sunset, and therefore it is impossible to see the crescent from Indonesia on that day .. In Baghdad, the moon will be gone two minutes after sunset, and in Abu Dhabi, Muscat, Manama, Kuwait, Amman and Damascus. And Beirut will be gone after 4 minutes of sunset, in Jerusalem and Doha after 5 minutes, in Riyadh and Cairo after 6 minutes, in Tripoli after 7 minutes, in Algeria after 8 minutes, in Sanaa after 9 minutes, in Khartoum and Rabat after 10 minutes, and in Nouakchott after 16 minutes.

And seeing the crescent on Saturday from all the previous areas is not possible with a telescope or with the naked eye, and to know the meanings of these numbers it is worth noting that the minimum stay for a crescent that could be seen with the naked eye was 29 minutes, while the lowest age of a crescent that I could see with the naked eye was 15 hours and 33 minutes, and it is not enough for him to stay The crescent and its age differ from these values ​​in order to be able to see it, as the sighting of the crescent is related to other factors, such as its angular distance from the sun and its distance from the horizon at the moment of its observation.

As for Sunday, March 14th, the possibility of seeing the crescent with the naked eye is possible in all countries of the Islamic world, and therefore it is expected that Monday, March 15th, will be the first day of the month of Shaaban in countries that require the sighting of the crescent, while it may be on Sunday March 14 for countries that are satisfied with the presence Moon after sunset and local visibility is not required.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

