On Monday 5/12 in Rome the event “From the earth to the earth”: Affaritaliani.it will be the media partner of the initiative

On the occasion of World Soil Day whose theme in 2022 will be “Soils, where food begins”, the CIC – Consorzio Italiano Compostatori organizes the event as per tradition “From Earth to Earth” with the aim of reflecting on the soil, the effects of climate change and the objectives to be achieved to protect and preserve it. The event will be held in Rome on Monday 5 December, starting at 11.00, at Harry’s Bar Trevi Hotel & Restaurant and can also be followed in streaming on the pages Facebook And Youtube from Recycle TV, on the page Facebook of the CIC and in live streaming on the site Affaritaliani.it

Moderate:

Marco Scotti – Journalist of Affaritaliani.it

Speakers:

Lella Miccolis, CIC President

Andrew Vectors, Deputy Head of Land Use and Management Unit – DG ENV, EU

Claudio Ciavatta, Full Professor of Agricultural Chemistry, University of Bologna

Luca Montanarella, European Commission, Joint Research Centre

Alberto Confalonieri, GDL Soil Organic Matter ECN

Catia Bastioli, President of the Italian Circular Bioeconomy Cluster SPRING – AD Novamont Spa

Julia Gregori, Head of Strategic Planning and Institutional Communication Novamont SpA Member of the Board of Directors of the Re Soil Foundation

Riccardo Fargione, Operational Coordinator of the Divulga Study Center of Coldiretti

Massimo Centemero, CIC Director

They have been invited to participate – and will be able to participate – the presidents and vice-presidents of the Environment and Agriculture commissions of the Chamber and the Senate.

Soil Day 2022 si carries out under the patronage of the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security, the Council of the National Order of Doctors of Agronomy and Doctors of Forestry, the European Compost Network and SOS Soil and with the media partnership of Affaritaliani.it.



